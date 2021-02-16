chili He advanced the plans and began this Monday to vaccinate his teachers and school teachers against the coronavirus with a view to resuming face-to-face classes in March, after almost two weeks of a massive immunization program that has already reached more than two million people.

“With the beginning of this process we want to give security to teachers, parents and also children so that they can return to classes in March voluntarily and safely,” said the Minister of Health, Enrique Paris.

The teachers were going to be vaccinated at the end of the month, but the government of Sebastián Piñera decided to advance the process to avoid that the schools remain closed, as happened during much of last year.

A) Yes, 513,621 officials from educational establishments are expected to be immunized, which includes teachers, preschool teachers, educational assistants, principals, administrators, and food handlers.

“Today a light of hope opens up for us, which allows us at some point to meet our children again,” Gloria Alfaro, the first teacher to be vaccinated and whose 106-year-old mother also received the injection days ago, told the press .

A teacher leaves a vaccination center against the coronavirus in Santiago de Chile, this Monday. Photo: AFP

Teacher resistance

The Chilean Ministry of Education set the start of the 2021 school year for March 1, but the College of Teachers expressed its reservations, arguing that other sanitary measures are needed in addition to the vaccine.

“There is no possibility of returning to face-to-face classes without any risk during the month of March,” warned the president of the College of Teachers, Carlos Díaz.

The Ministry of Health reported that, as of Monday, 2,092,453 people have already received at least one of the two necessary doses of the vaccine, in less than two weeks into the campaign.

The country, of about 19 million inhabitants, is at the forefront of vaccination against the coronavirus in all of Latin America.

In the past week, those over 80 years of age were vaccinated in Chile, in addition to other people who perform critical tasks in the State, such as firefighters, fiscal employees and pharmacy personnel.

Schools, stadiums, gymnasiums and primary care centers have become vaccination centers, within the framework of the process that began in Chile with health personnel on December 24 and began en masse on February 3.

“Our country has a lot of experience in relation to vaccination, because every year we vaccinate influenza with the same characteristics of this process,” says María Trinidad Fraga, nurse, 26 years old, head of the vaccination site in the Municipal stadium of the Las Condes commune, in the east of Santiago.

With an accelerated mass vaccination campaign, Chile took the lead in Latin America. Photo: AFP

In Chile, vaccination is voluntary and free and the government’s goal is to vaccinate 5 million people most at risk by March 30 and another 10 million before June 30.

The arrival of six million doses of vaccines from the Chinese Sinovac laboratory at the end of February – and three million more are expected in March, according to the Minister of Health – would be key to maintaining the care measures and achieving the government’s ambitious goal .

“We believe that the vaccination process has been very successful, we hope that it will continue in an orderly manner and following the planning,” said Izkia Siches, president of the Medical College, who was critical of the government and its management of the pandemic.

However, some experts warned that being a less effective vaccine than others, more than 80% of the population would be needed to achieve herd immunity.

Chile also has contracts with other coronavirus vaccine manufacturers, such as Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford / AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson. And he negotiates to bring the Russian Sputnik V. In total he has almost 40 million doses already committed by 2021.

For many, the vaccination campaign is the first and only resounding success of the Piñera government in the entire pandemic and since the social outbreak, something that it could capitalize on with a view to the presidential elections in November.

Source: AFP and AP

CB