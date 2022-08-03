The government of Chili announced this Tuesday that it is investigating the causes of a sinkhole 32 meters in diameter and 64 meters deep appeared near a copper mine in the Atacama desert.

Experts traveled to municipality of Tierra Amarilla, about 800 km north of Santiagowhere the huge hole appeared over the weekend, reported the National Mining Subdirectorate of the National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin) in a statement.

A security perimeter of 100 meters was established around the sinking, located within the grounds of the Alcaparrosa de Candelaria mineoperated by the Canadian Lundin Mining.

According to a company statement, “there was no impact on personnel, equipment or infrastructure” and the sinkhole has remained stable since its detection. As a preventive measure, “development work has been temporarily suspended in an area of ​​the Alcaparrosa underground mine,” the company said, adding that no movement has been detected.

Specialists and mining personnel seek to “clarify the causes and ensure that all security measures are taken to safeguard the lives of workers and communities near the site,” said David Montenegro, director of Sernageomin.

He added that professionals toured the area “to see if there are cracks and entered the mine to see its real state.”

the huge hole surprised the nearly 13,000 inhabitants of Tierra Amarilla. Cristian Zúñiga, mayor of Tierra Amarilla, explained to local media that the population has always feared incidents due to mining operations in the area.

CHILE // 🇨🇱 🕳️ A huge sinkhole of approximately 25 meters in diameter occurred in the Alcaparrosa Mine in Candelaria, Atacama region. The authorities do not know the origin; however, the mayor, Cristóbal Zúñiga, said that the hole has not stopped growing. pic.twitter.com/3iGymUn5Uh — The Star | Panama (@EstrellaOnline) August 1, 2022

“This huge sinkhole is something that had not been seen in our community. We request that it be possible to clarify why this event occurred, if it is the landslide is the product of mining activity or if it is of another nature“, he claimed.

Chile is the world’s leading producer of copper, responsible for more than 25 percent of global supply.

