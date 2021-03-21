Chile continues with its advanced mass vaccination plan and inoculated 48 people who work at the Antarctic bases. But even vaccinating more than the rest of the countries in the region, it fails to stop the increase in deaths from coronavirus and the wave of infections continues to worry.

This Sunday, the Chilean government reported 6,836 new infections, one of the highest figures in the entire health crisis, while added 99 new deaths from Covid-19. Thus, it reached 931,939 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, more than a year ago, with 22,279 deaths.

According to the report, in the last 24 hours more than 75,000 PCR tests were carried out and a national rate of positivity was registered – the number of infections detected per 100 tests performed – of 8.76%.

The second wave of the pandemic, which Chile has been experiencing since the arrival of summer, last December, it got worse after the month of February, the peak of the summer season, and now the country is suffering the ravages of increased mobility on holidays.

A certificate of vaccination in Chile. AP Photo.

To stop the contagion, the authorities decreed this week total quarantine In twenty-four more neighborhoods in the country and at present, almost 9 of the 19 million inhabitants of the country are confined, including large cities such as Concepción, Valparaíso, La Serena and the center of Santiago.

At the same time, the country carries out one of the most extensive vaccination processes in the world and has already managed to immunize with at least one dose to more than 5.5 million inhabitants, which implies more than 35% of the target population, a figure that has put it at the forefront in the region.

According to the latest figures released by the University of Oxford, Chile is the third country in the world that inoculated the highest percentage of the population and the one that vaccinated the fastest, with 1.4 daily doses per 100 inhabitants.

That vaccination plan has already reached Antarctica, where on March 14 they were given the first dose of the CoronaVac vaccine, from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, 48 people who carry out work in the Chilean bases.

The captain and doctor of the President Eduardo Frei Montalva Base of the Chilean Air Force, Victor Videla, explained to Xinhua that the vaccines arrived on a flight on March 13 to the white continent from Punta Arenas, the nearest Chilean city.

The vaccination in Antarctica was carried out one day later and included members of the Chilean Armed Forces, the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH) and the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) of the South American country.

Chile has been in a state of emergency due to catastrophe, with a curfew from 10 pm to 5 am and in March with closing hours for restaurants and retail trade at 8 pm.

With information from agencies.

AFG