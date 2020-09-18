Chile | A TV series about a heroic Finnish diplomat raised accusations in Chile of distorting history: “They were going to throw us out”

According to criticism, the Invisible Heroes series presents Finns in too heroic a light.

Finnish-Chilean TV series Invisible Heroes has been shown for the first time on Chilean television last week, accompanied by emotional turmoil.

A drama series based on historical events tells how a Finnish diplomat Tapani Brotherus hid Chilean left-wing activists at his Santiago home in a military coup in 1973 when Augusto Pinochetin led by a junta persecuted Salvador Allenden government supporters.

Now, for the first time, the series has also been seen by some of the Chileans hiding from Brotherus. Everyone thinks the series doesn’t match reality.

“Yesterday I saw the Finnish episode of the second episode. I was shocked. Everything that is said about the occupation of the house of the case manager Tapani Brotherus is a complete lie, ”writes Rudy Carrasco On Facebook.

He says he was one of the Chilean activists who broke into the Brotherus residence without permission to escape persecution, but Helsingin Sanomat has not reached out to confirm the story.

According to Carrasco, Brotherus would never have wanted to receive them.

“We jumped over the fence, that’s true. We came there by force, that’s true. But they were going to throw us out, they said they would call the soldiers, ”he writes.

Instead of the wine drinking and socializing described in the series, conditions were miserable. Carrasco writes that Chilean victims of political persecution slept on the floors of the back rooms and there were leftovers for food. Alcohol was not consumed at all, he said. The same is said in the comment section of the article by another who fled to Chile from Finland.

The daughter of a man who has escaped the shelter of a Finnish residence also writes about the topic on Facebook, who says that he discussed the events with those present.

“They were told to leave. My father refused, he said he would not leave the house. The situation was so tense that as a result two people left and were murdered, ”writes Cata Paz On Facebook.

Chilean magazine De Frente writes about the contradictions in the title “Historical Distortion in the Invisible Heroes Series. The truth about what happened at the Finnish diplomat Tapani Brotherus’ house ”.

According to De Frente, the perpetrators of a series based on painful true events have a responsibility not to distort the events and to tarnish the memory of those involved, even if it is fiction.

“This does not mean that we are not grateful to the Finnish people and government. But the diplomat Tapani Brotherus did not act ‘heroically’, and the Invisible Heroes series severely distorts the real events at the diplomat’s residence, ”the magazine writes.

Invisible Heroes series is a Finnish-Chilean co-production. Supervisor Mika Kurvisen according to the series has aroused a lot of emotion and debate in Chile, but the criticism of the facts is surprising.

Of course, there are also fictional moments in the fictional series, Kurvinen says, and a long period of time has had to be condensed to take the plot forward. But no intentional distortion has been made, he said.

“We have done thorough background work. All the key events in the series have been verified as facts and have taken place. In addition, we have relied Heikki Hiilamon to the book. “

Series loosely based on Professor Hiilamo’s book Death lists. Hiilamo also says that he followed the discussion sparked by the series.

“I don’t speak Spanish myself, but I translated the conversations into English,” Hiilamo says.

“I realized that the criticism was about the series’ description of what it was like to live in that house. The vinification is dramatized in the series, and the real situation was certainly difficult. However, the situation lasted a long time and had very different stages. People who have been to the Brotherus house at different times can experience things very differently. ”

Hiilamo thinks the criticism stems in part from Chile’s internal contradictions.

The country is well divided between the left and the right. The right has spread a narrative from the left that they would have tried to steal Chilean money during Allende’s socialist government and then escape the country to get away easily. Some of the left-wing activists in the midst of the persecution in Chile are also resenting those who left. So you could hit a sensitive spot if the series depicts life in a diplomatic residence too rosy.

“Some Chileans moralize a series of critics on social media. Others have saved you and more than 40 years later you are complaining, ”says Hiilamo.

“There are also a significant number of people in Chile who still think Pinochet did just the right thing.”

Criticism of Tapani Brotherus’ personal actions is not signed by Hiilamo. According to him, no Finnish diplomat had previously taken shelters to his home without permission. Brotherus was in an awkward position both in relation to the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs and because of the safety of his family.

“I don’t think the picture I gave in my book of his work would have been wrong,” Hiilamo says.

“I have interviewed many Chileans who came to Finland at the time, and they have praised the Brotherus activities. At a book fair in Chile, one person came to tell how Tapani fetched him from prison. ”

Tapani Brotherus at his home in Helsinki in June 2018.­

Tapani Brotherus himself has stuck aside from the production of the series. For HS, however, he says the series reaches well into the atmosphere and milieu of the time, despite its artistic freedoms.

Brotherus is unable to confirm Carrasco’s account.

“I saw his writing yes, but I’m not sure if he really was in our house. I don’t recognize him, and our lists don’t have that name, ”Brotherus says.

In any case, he has sent De Frente a response to their story. According to Brotherus, ignorance of the wider situation at the time shines through the criticism now being made.

Some of those who broke into the residence thought that they were covered by the right to political asylum, even though there was no such right in Finland. Brotherus had to hide his guests from both Chile and Finland.

“At the time, we didn’t even have permission from the State Department to keep people in our homes. I did not welcome the newcomers but I said that the room is full here. ”

Brotherus says he ran Huusholl from two of his wives Lysa Brotherus with. Only one helper went during the day to help maintain dozens of uninvited guests.

“My wife spun around the squares of Santiago so we could scrape together a pile of food. That poor service was a bit like saying a badly extinguished fire, ”Brotherus says.

“If you think that once you get over the wall, the sky opens from there, and then you don’t get any food, it’s subjectively nasty. But I would put such wikis in a class of their own. ”

Brotherus however, gives one example of a scene where a TV series has created an unnecessarily heroic image of him.

A left-wing poet Pablo Nerudan at the funeral, the character of Brotherus walks to the Swedish ambassador Harald Edelstamin with a side-by-side procession in the forefront of the military junta defying.

“We could not afford the visible resistance from Sweden. In reality, I was invisible, as in the name of the series, the small head of a small embassy in a small country. I quietly cycled in the cemetery in a sock as an extension of the queue. ”