Do you know what the highest volcano in the world is called? It is called Nevado Ojos del Salado, it is located between Argentina and Chile and it is here that Romain Dumas shattered the last altitude record set three years ago. The car involved in this undertaking is a Porsche derived from the current generation of the Carrera 4S and therefore equipped with the proven 450 HP three-litre boxer combined with a 7-speed manual gearbox. A very special car created thanks to Porsche's collaboration with RD Limited.

Appropriate changes

Apart from the same engine as the production version, however powered by synthetic fuel, the car had to undergo various modifications to be able to tackle such an extreme undertaking. Portal axles with a shortened ratio have been inserted to bring the minimum height from the ground to 350 mm, and special protections have been fitted for the underbody. The 310 mm tires are a must to increase the attack and exit angles.

Finally the record

In reality, last year Dumas himself attempted to beat the record of 6,694 meters achieved in 2020 by a pair of 4×4 Unimog U 5023s. But once he reached 6,007 meters he had to abandon the undertaking due to conditions prohibitive weather. Now, however, the top step of the podium, which Dumas himself commented as follows: “I will never forget this experience. It was an amazing feeling to drive where no car had gone before, the 911 managed to go further than any other vehicle on earth. We managed to conquer the summit on its west ridge, the highest point that could be reached. It was a proud moment for the entire team and we are grateful for the support and trust of all our partners, who made this project a reality.”