Every dawn, during my daily walk towards the foothills of the Andes, I pass through the Tobalaba Aerodrome, an enclosure that serves a wide variety of private planes. For most of the residents of La Reina, the Santiago neighborhood where my wife and I have a house, this is an open, attractive and benign space in a congested city, a guarantee that no skyscraper will obliterate the horizon. For me, in a year that marks the 50th anniversary of the coup against the democratically elected government of Salvador Allende, that airport arouses less kind feelings.

It was from there, a few weeks after the military coup of September 11, 1973, that a huge Puma helicopter, packed with Chilean Army officers, took off on a mission entrusted to them by General Augusto Pinochet: to make sure that Allende supporters who they had already been sentenced to light sentences by local military courts in the south and north of the country were summarily executed. Among the 97 political prisoners killed by what came to be called the Caravan of Death was a friend of mine, a young communist named Carlos Berger.

Carlos and I had been colleagues at the Editorial del Estado, Quimantú, in charge of publishing popular magazines and millions of books at very low prices. I remember him handsome and serious and sometimes mischievous, but above all I remember his intense commitment to the peaceful revolution that Allende had inaugurated when he won the presidency in 1970. The last time we saw each other, Carlos told me, with overflowing emotion, that his wife , Carmen Hertz, had given birth to a son, Germán, who would grow up, he added, in a country without exploitation, without injustice. Carlos himself was leaving Santiago to run a radio station in Calama, known as the Mining Capital of Chile. He could not know that this transfer to the North of the country would mean, at the age of thirty, his death sentence.

Despite not having offered violent resistance to the coup, he was sentenced to 70 days in prison, a sentence that had been commuted to a fine. He was, then, about to be released when the Caravan of Death arrived in that Puma helicopter, with a lethal result: on October 19, Carlos and 25 other political prisoners were put on, hooded, a truck that got lost. in the páramos of the Atacama desert, where their guts were eviscerated with corvos before they were shot at point-blank range. The mutilated corpses were buried under the anonymous sands of that place, the most arid in the world.

Years later, this tragedy would claim new victims. Carlos’s parents, Julio and Dora, ended up committing suicide. As for Carlos’ remains, his widow Carmen had to wait until 2014 for a mock funeral, when forensic scientists identified some small human fragments found in a dune as belonging to the missing husband.

Last year, Carmen, a well-known human rights activist and now a member of Congress, co-sponsored a law that finances the construction in front of the entrance to the Aerodrome of a Memorial that remembers the human rights violated in that place. Because it was not only the place from where the Caravan of Death left. Other Pumas helicopters were later used to dispose of political prisoners who had died in torture, throwing them into the sea. The military tied railway tracks to the dead, so that they would sink into the Pacific Ocean and their mangled bodies could not accuse the murderers. A cruel and effective way for them to remain eternally “disappeared”. And that is why the monument, austere and imposing, will exhibit in front of the Aerodrome a row of raised branches, crying out to the sky against the flights of death. It is expected that the law, already approved in the Lower House (88 in favor, 49 against, 15 abstentions – note these numbers), will soon be ratified by the Senate.

One more way to remember what happened and should never happen again.

Not everyone, however, is happy with the Memorial. A group of residents of La Reina has launched a campaign to prevent the monument from being erected. They are full of fear, they say, that the site will become a point of conflict and unrest. Social networks warn that it will encourage violence, that mobs will come to paint graffiti on the walls, to build barricades, to loot shops. Although there is not a single case of such violence taking place in front of the many human rights memorials scattered throughout the country, that has not deterred those who suggest that it would be better to move the monument to another part of the city. Out of sight, out of mind?

Prisoners in custody inside the National Stadium in Santiago, on September 27, 1973. Bettmann Archive

Such protests in a lonely Chilean neighborhood would not even be worth mentioning if it were not representative of something more serious. This attempt to rally citizens against a memorial for human rights victims is yet another skirmish in a larger and protracted national battle for memory that has been intensifying as the 50th anniversary of the coup approaches. The question that Chileans will inevitably have to answer throughout this year is: how do we want to remember that day in September 1973 when the Presidential Palace was bombed and Salvador Allende died along with the democracy he defended?

There are two main answers to that question.

The government of President Gabriel Boric, a charismatic thirty-seven-year-old former student leader and ardent admirer of Allende, is organizing a series of activities and commemorations that will culminate on September 11. The emphasis will be on Memory and Human Rights as a way of guaranteeing a future where a dictatorship is inconceivable, especially for the new generations, who did not experience the endless nightmare of terror that their elders suffered. The fundamental thing, therefore, is to educate young people who are increasingly skeptical that democracy can respond to their frustrations and anxieties.

There is a lot at stake.

Like so many countries in the world, Chile is in crisis. Rampant crime, waves of immigrants, economic insecurity, drought and wildfires, political polarization, quasi-environmental hatred, are fertile ground for the rise of authoritarian populism, fueled by a nostalgia for the days when one man A strong government governed Chile and there was order in the streets. To vaccinate against new forms of tyranny, it is not enough to remember the atrocities of the past, the railroad tracks that overwhelm us, but it is equally necessary to encourage again the popular belief that a different and better Chile is possible, the kind of dream that fueled Allende’s peaceful and democratic revolution. It’s also a way for Boric, whose government has yet to recover from the resounding defeat of a progressive constitution last year, to change the narrative and take back the initiative, reminding people how many excessively wealthy politicians and businessmen who call themselves democrats have benefited of the seventeen years of Pinochet’s dictatorship, how many were and still are his accomplices.

Remembering that root – one would say, that original sin – Pinochetista is not convenient for the right that viciously opposes the leftist Boric. His leaders prefer that the 50th anniversary be an occasion to leave the past behind ―a denialist attitude whose persistence and stubbornness is proven by the 42% of congressional representatives who chose not to approve the Aerodrome memorial. If you have to remember the past, they say, what you have to keep in mind is your trauma, the mistakes and disorder of the Allende years, how the desire for a socialist society led to insurmountable divisions that forced the Armed Forces to act. . The “excesses” (the assassination of Carlos Berger?) are to be deplored, but Chile needs to learn once again the basic lesson of the coup: if we persist in demanding too much change, the result will be disastrous. And virulent. Boric must be careful not to try to push for overly radical reforms.

These two visions will clash throughout this year, as they have for the past five decades.

In Chile, as in the rest of the world, the way a nation understands its most traumatic past is constantly determining its deepest identity, the type of future it imagines for its children.

I cannot predict how my country will emerge from this search for an elusive unity, a consensus on who we really are.

I hope that, in this process, the dead are not absent.

Hopefully Chileans can hear the voice of Carlos Berger who demands, from the dark night he inhabits, that we remember him and, with that gentle and fierce memory, we all create a world where no child like Germán grows up without a father, no father. like Julio and no mother like Dora die of pain and despair, no widow like Carmen has to remember it through a monument. It would be the best recognition and legacy of Carlos and of so many other brothers and sisters whose lives were cut short after the coup: may his memory be an incentive to unite us and not to separate us, that we be capable, as a nation, of defeating fear, hatred and blindness that prevent us from doing justice to the living and the dead.