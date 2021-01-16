2020 was an atypical year for the whole world in which nobody was free from the effects of Covid. For Chile, it will be a year that we will hardly forget, such as the inclemency of a storm that does not give up. The pandemic changed the way we relate, altered our day to day.

It also demonstrated state incapacity and government mismanagement with strategies that privileged the economy over life, causing several countries in the region to stand out for having some of the highest mortality rates in the world.

In the case of Chile, the 2020 storm was almost perfect. The pandemic found a citizenry upset by the injustices of the development model.

The year of the pandemic contributed to increasing the perception of social inequality, increased poverty and evidenced the disconnect between rulers and citizens. Proof of the latter is that the former Minister of Health Jaime Mañalich acknowledged that “he was not aware of the magnitude of poverty and overcrowding in Chile.” This in a political context of strong debate over the plebiscite to change the Constitution.

The social outbreak of 2019 triggered changes in Chilean politics. The agenda changed and the constitutional replacement became the central issue. However, 2020 altered the projects once again. The electoral processes were modified and the constitutional plebiscite moved from April to October and the election of sub-state authorities from October to April 2021, making this year one of the most decisive for the country, since in November, it is also the Presidential and congressional elections.

The year presents challenges for the country’s political actors and institutions, particularly those that must make the changes that citizens demand. The institutionality must opt ​​for substantive changes to the development model or amendments that keep the course going. Quite a difficult task, considering that the Chilean political class is highly questioned by citizens.

One of the expressions of the questioning is the number of non-militants registered as candidates for the Constituent Convention. Whether from civil society or individuals, thousands mobilized to support candidates outside of the parties.

For example, the group “Independientes No Neutrales” managed to collect almost 80,000 signatures for its 105 non-militant candidates. These numbers of similar sponsorships in the lists of independents, is a signal for the political class: thousands of citizens are willing to support new actors to draft the Constitution.

Political parties also included non-militants on their lists. The ruling party included 70 non-militants and 112 militants on its lists. The opposition lists included social leaders, militants, public figures and academics. For example, the center-left has 57 non-militant candidates and 128 militants. And the other list on the left managed to make almost half of its candidates non-militant.

In 2021 we will see if the institutionality has the capacity to process citizen demands. The large number of social movements and organized citizens participating in the elections challenge the traditional politics of the country.

Within this framework, the institutions that are chosen must work in coordination and integrate the demands of civil society, maintain transparency and, above all, listen to the public. Without citizen legitimacy, the new Constitution will be a dead letter. And far from clearing, the storm will grow stronger.

Alejandro Olivares is a political scientist. Professor at the University of Chile. Doctor in Social Sciences and Master in Political Science from the Univ. Of Chile. Specialized in political elites and public policies.

Copyright Latinoamerica21.com, and Clarín, 2021.

