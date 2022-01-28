Argentina beat Chile 2-1 and extended its undefeated record. In a new date of the Qualifiers towards the World Cup, the Albiceleste achieved a victory at the height of Calama and is increasingly entrenched.
Emiliano Martínez (7): He could have done more for Brereton’s goal, but he was one of the stars of the night. Key covers to avoid the Chilean tie.
Nahuel Molina (5): He was responsible for the Chilean goal, since he lost the mark and left Brereton to head alone. Problems in the brand and little participation in attack.
Lisandro Martínez (8): Consecration performance of the Ajax player. He took advantage of his chance as a starter and was one of the figures. Very calm and firm.
Nicolás Otamendi (6): He contributed his experience and was important in defense.
Nicolás Tagliafico (5): From older to younger. He suffered a lot in the overflows and felt the game physically.
Leandro Paredes (6): a lot of grit and dedication. They beat him throughout the game and he looked very spicy.
Rodrigo de Paul (6): From one of his shots, a rebound from Bravo came and made it 2-1 for Argentina. The desire and attitude of always. He suffered from the height.
Alejandro Gómez (7): An excellent first half, in which he had key interventions and contributed a lot of play. Another one who stayed in the physical.
Ángel Di María (8): The great figure of the match. He scored a real goal for 1-0 and was intractable with his speed in the first half.
Lautaro Martínez (6): Author of 2-1. The famous goalscorer goal, since it was well placed and took advantage of the rebound.
Nicolás González (6): A lot of display. He had a lot of back and forth, which caused him to have little participation in the attacks. He ended up very tired and was replaced. He showed a lot of commitment and surely fulfilled what was asked of him.
