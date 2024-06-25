Home page World

A partially mown meadow at the site where a child’s body was found in the district of Stade. © Sina Schuldt/dpa

The fate of a missing boy from Lower Saxony has moved people. Many are asking: Where is Arian? Does the discovery of a child’s body provide the answer?

Behrste – Helpers searched almost everywhere in the area in the hope of finding the missing child Arian. And then this happened: At the edge of a meadow, close to Arian’s hometown in northern Lower Saxony, a farmer noticed the body of a child while mowing more than two months later. A hollow was visible in the meadow.

On April 22, six-year-old Arian disappeared from his parents’ house in Bremervörde-Elm between Bremerhaven and Hamburg. Investigators assume that the autistic boy ran away from home alone. After the boy’s disappearance, a large-scale search began. He was not found for more than two months. According to police, emergency services searched the area where the body was found several times.

Result “at the earliest during the week”

It is not known whether the child’s body is that of Arian. The police were unable to provide any definitive information on this. Forensic scientists are examining the body. “A result is not expected until later this week at the earliest,” the police said in a statement. The investigators believe it is likely that the body is that of Arian. There is no evidence of third-party negligence.

A 54-year-old farmer who found the body while mowing suspects that it is Arian. This has not been confirmed. “My colleague saw something and said there was something there,” the farmer told the German Press Agency. “I knew immediately that it was the boy,” said the man, who, according to a dpa reporter, seemed shocked. He recognized a top that Arian was wearing. “It’s all a bit much.”

The farmer expressed surprise that the body had not been found earlier. The field had been searched by police in the past, the man said. “They were everywhere.” The farmer said: “That was the first thing I said to the police: Why didn’t you find him?” The grass was not particularly high in April; perhaps ten centimeters, the farmer estimates.

Up to 1200 helpers searched for Arian

After Arian’s disappearance, emergency services and volunteers searched for him day and night for around a week. At times, up to 1,200 helpers were involved in the search. They combed through villages, meadows and forests. Drones and helicopters repeatedly flew over the rural region. Helpers set off fireworks to attract Arian. The autistic man reportedly does not respond to speeches. At the request of the parents, the fire department hung balloons and sweets in a forest area bordering the family’s home. The Oste River, which flows past Elm, was drained.

The police decided, in consultation with the Lower Saxony Interior Ministry, to stop the search. After the search ended, an investigative team continued to investigate the case. The police had set this up on April 29, one week after the search began. The team of five officers was initially supposed to work for two months. In mid-May, the police searched for Arian again for two days, after which new clues were received.

Clovers in Arian’s home village

In the village of Elm, Arian’s home, the sun is shining brightly. Birds are chirping. The streets are mostly deserted. As in previous weeks, clover leaves can be seen that children have made as good luck charms for Arian. They hang on a construction fence in the village center. “It’s unbelievable,” says a mother who is picking up her daughter from kindergarten about the case. She too has been looking for Arian for an entire weekend.

A local resident expressed surprise that the body had not been found sooner. “The boy couldn’t have been lying there for that long, the whole place was searched over and over again,” said the man. He asked whether the body hadn’t been left on the lawn. “It’s hard to imagine.” According to the police, there is no evidence of a crime so far.

Investigators found footprints on the Oste River

In May, the Rotenburg police spokesman said that there were several hypotheses about what had happened to Arian. The most likely was an accident without any outside involvement. According to the spokesman, what spoke against a criminal case was that the emergency services found footprints on the Oste, which probably belonged to Arian. A private camera recording showed that Arian was walking alone in his residential area in Elm shortly after his disappearance. He was thinly dressed and did not wear a jacket. The temperatures were low. The search began that evening. dpa