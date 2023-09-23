France, children’s writer Justine Jotham kills her husband and fakes a robbery

Writer of children’s books and communication teacher at the University of Dunkirk. And now she too is a murderer. Justine Jotham, 37 years old and French, holding her 20-month-old daughter in her arms she fled the house where she lived with her husband Patrice Charlemagne, 51, who was also a teacher of Dutch and German at the same university. As Corriere della Sera explains, “at four in the morning the woman called the police to report a robbery, she explained that she managed to escape, saving her daughter while two bandits attacked her husband”.

The Corriere continues: “When they arrived, the officers saw the man’s lifeless body, with stab marks. After the interrogation, the woman confessed: no robbery, it was she who killed Professor Charlemagneher husband and father of her daughter”. A story that is shocking France. “Jotham is a local celebrity, known for his books, for his work at the university, for his association of invitation to reading, for his commitment feminist and the affirmation of her Antillean origins, and for her activity as a municipal councilor”.

The causes of the murder are still unknown, although according to the Corriere “the analysis of the telephones has shown unsuspected tensions within an apparently happy couple”.

