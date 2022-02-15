A study published in the scientific journal JAMA Network Open found that daycare centers and elementary schools in the United States that forced children to wear a mask at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, between May and June 2020, had a 13% reduction in need to cancel face-to-face classes the following year.

According to Science Daily, this is the first study of its kind on the use of masks by children, and it spoke to 6,654 child care professionals at day care centers and who work at home in all 50 US states. They were heard from May 2020 to May 2021.

Suspected or confirmed cases in children have closed, at least temporarily, 43% of day care centers, according to survey data. Although several safety measures have been adopted, such as the use of masks for adults and children and distance of one meter, the face protection of the little ones proved to be the strategy most associated with reducing the closing rates of daycare centers. The distance of at least one meter between chairs and cribs, when used for a period of one year, was associated with a 7% reduction in the chances of closing day care, reveals the study, cited by Science Daily.

“We have seen an increase in the number of children admitted to pediatric beds, especially young children, who cannot yet be vaccinated against Covid-19. It is encouraging to know that following mask-wearing recommendations for children aged 2 years and older can be an effective means of keeping little ones in day care and potentially lowering the risk of covid,” says researcher Thomas Murray, from Yale University ( USA), the main author of the study, cited by the specialized website.

Scientists recall that the research did not evaluate the effectiveness of masks in preventing the transmission of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) within day care centers or children’s schools.

