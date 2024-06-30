Amr Obaid (Cairo)

The Italian national team and local clubs’ performance in major tournaments in recent years has become unacceptable to the Italian press, which has been accustomed to supporting its representatives before turning to fierce attacks after every failure. Despite the Azzurri winning the World Cup in 2006 and Euro 2020, the reality of planning for Italian football at the international level or at the club level in European tournaments confirms that the two major titles, in addition to Inter Milan’s crowning as Champions League champions in 2010 and Atalanta’s recent Europa League title, and before them Roma in the European Conference League, are achievements that came in the form of pleasant surprises, without continuous successes that reflect the existence of a comprehensive plan or comprehensive organization, as the Italian newspapers are demanding that their national football association work on now, following the major failure suffered by the Azzurri in Euro 2024.

Looking at the history of the Italian team since 2004, this picture is completely clear, as the “last fall” in the continental championship came at the hands of the Swiss team, which does not have any major achievements at either the World Cup or the Euro level, and before that the “Azzurri” reached the championship. With difficulty and with results that do not befit the defending champion, in a group that included England, against which the “Italians” lost back and forth, before barely saving its “reputation” against Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta, and for this reason, its early exit from the next round in “Euro 2024” seems very logical.

What is interesting is that the “Spanish complex” haunted Italy for two decades in a remarkable manner, the last of which was the loss it suffered at the hands of “El Matador”, the leader of its group in the European Championship, while the beginning was in “Euro 2008” when it was eliminated by “La Roja” in the quarter-finals. Then he lost to him in the 2012 final with a “disastrous” score of 0-4, and was eliminated from the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup in 2013 by the Spaniards as well, and this was repeated twice in the European Nations League, in 2021 and 2023.

Returning to the “sad” Italian memories over the past 20 years, the names of teams that were dealt “painful blows” appear even though they are not classified in the first category, such as Sweden and Denmark, who knocked Italy out of the group stage in “Euro 2004,” despite the former being World Cup runner-up. 1958 and the second champion of Euro 1992. However, reality confirms the difficulty of comparing the history of the “Azzurri” with both rivals.

The exit from the group stage of the 2009 Confederations Cup and the 2010 World Cup was also “strange”, as the “Italians” lost a historic match against the Egyptian national team, during the period of the “golden generation of the Pharaohs”, which caused the “Azzurri” to be surprisingly eliminated at the time. Although the “Pharaohs” have a great history on the African level, they do not have the same technical value “globally”, which was repeated in a similar way in the “African” World Cup, as Italy was eliminated from the first round due to a group that included Paraguay, Slovakia and New Zealand, then repeated the same thing in the 2014 World Cup at the hands of Costa Rica and Uruguay!

To summarise this scene, it is enough to talk about the failure to reach the World Cup finals twice in a row, in 2018 and 2022, as Spain, as usual, ousted the Italians and pushed them towards the second round in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, before falling to Sweden in the final stage. Then the “Azzurri” returned to fail to snatch the direct ticket in a group that was also topped by Switzerland, and after that came the “great thunderbolt” that North Macedonia struck in the face of the “Italians” in the semi-finals of the second round of the 2022 qualifiers.