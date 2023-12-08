Children’s sports | Jarkko Finni said that children’s elite sports are absurd – Knocked out of the Figure Skating Association

Team sports will discuss children’s competitive sports with the Olympic Committee next week. Figure Skating Association’s head of coaching Satu Niittynen does not agree with Jarkko Finn’s view on the absurdity of elite sports for children.

Jarkko Finni knowingly swatted at the wasp’s nest as he said in Helsingin Sanomat and before that in his column Urheiluliitto on the websitethat it is absurd to make children compete in top sports.

By children, Finni, director of coaching and training of the Sports Association, meant children under 13 years old.

Finni says that he has received a lot of feedback about his opinions. Due to his busy schedule, he hasn’t had time to familiarize himself with all of them yet.

“The feedback was not surprising. There are like-minded people everywhere and within sports. There are not many completely opposite views. Everyone thanks you for raising the issue,” said Finni in the middle of his coaching training at the Pajulahti sports college.

“But as I said, this is not a single truth. Children’s competitive sports are a good educator and teacher. I think competitiveness is a good and important thing in children’s sports. Top sportsmanship is related to adult-like training intensity and the volume accumulated through one sport in children’s sports, as well as the scope and seriousness of the competition system,” says Finni.

Finni suggests that, for example, a national or even an international competition system is built, where the best have to compete against the best regularly even as children.

The round of calls to sports influencers shows that there are few concrete actions regarding children’s competition.

Top sports representative of the Olympic Committee Juha Stenin according to the matter will be discussed in the working group next week with representatives of team games.

“It is important. We are on the verge of a common good,” says former basketball player Sten.

The sports association’s director of coaching and training, Jarkko Finni, rejects the idea that children train too much like adults.

One Finn’s central message was that due to early sport specialization, young people stop playing sports far too early or focus too much on one sport.

Motivation and fire are no longer enough for a young person to develop into a top athlete. Finni hoped for an initiative from the Olympic Committee specifically to promote and frame children’s physical activity.

Representatives of many sports federations say that cooperation between sports clubs and sports is the best solution.

Chairman of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori says that the problem must be taken seriously.

“Worrying and intimidation is no longer enough. The key factors of the low retirement age should be carefully analyzed and workable solutions should be sought,” Vapaavuori says.

According to him, we will inevitably drift into the cancer of painful issues, such as sport envy, too early and strong competitiveness, and partly self-inflicted too expensive hobby.

“You definitely have to dare to dive there. This should be done in a coordinated, joint and decisive manner. A low retirement age is a big problem from the income angle of all our top goals. It creates and deepens immobility, weakens the vitality of clubs and eats away at our top sports potential,” says Vapaavuori.

Big ones sports federations, such as Palloliitos, do not yet want to take a position on children’s competitive sports or focusing on just one sport.

“I don’t want to go solo in this matter alone. At Pallloliito, we trust the Olympic Committee, with whom we will discuss these issues together. The considerations presented by Finn have been discussed on the desk for quite a long time”, the Sports Director of the Finnish Football Association and a former top player Aki Hyryläinen says.

In ice hockey, there are competitive series activities at many different levels.

“ “Our club activities are in many ways an absolutely wonderful creation, but it still has a significant internal weakness.”

For example, there is a local club’s Leijona hockey school for under 8-year-olds, where everyone is welcome, regardless of gender or skill level. In ice skating schools, hobby times are normally once a week.

“The important thing is that the motivation to move remains for the child, not only under the conditions of top sports”, Jääkieksliitto’s CEO Sami Kauhanen says.

How strictly does the Ice Hockey Association want to specifically keep children from playing ice hockey?

“Yes, we also want to find models where the child can move as versatile as possible. In that, we have a common wish with, for example, the Palloliiito and the Floorball Association.”

Top sports CEO of the institute Kihu Arto Kuusisto says that he and Finn are on the same lines.

“The organization Kihu has not set out to compete for children, but it is clear that versatile exercise is essential for a child, both physically and mentally, so that they don’t get bored of sports,” says Kuusisto.

As Finni stated, there are no easy solutions.

“I’m a solution-oriented person and I want to think about what methods we would use. The species need to cooperate more with each other so that no species alliance ‘owns’ the child. Species envy is not good,” says Kuusisto.

“Not everyone can and does not have to become a football or ice hockey player, but a young person can become a table tennis player. Sports clubs have an absolutely central role in children’s sport choices.”

Although sports club activities still attract children in a good way, according to Vapaavuori, the phenomenon is not long-lived enough.

“In many ways, our club activity is an extremely fine creation, but it still has a significant internal weakness: the average age of quitting club activity is far too low.”

“Is the environment supportive of the child? Whose goals are served by real sports activities. Is the young athlete at the center of all the activities. I think it would be good to discuss these issues more broadly when talking about children’s and youth sports,” says Satu Niittynen, head of coaching at the Figure Skating Association.

In some in sports such as figure skating and gymnastics, early specialization is considered important for development.

Coaching manager of the Figure Skating Association Fairy tale Niittynen doesn’t agree with Finn’s view on the absurdity of children’s elite sports.

“When a young skater is in the best sensitivity period in terms of learning the skill, development happens quickly. This gives the impression that figure skating specializes early on. However, learning the skill continues throughout the athlete’s career,” says Niittynen.

“Of course, I am talking here from the perspective of figure skating and I understand that different sports have different sensitivity periods, requirements and athlete profiles. There are many different routes to progress to the top of the sport.”

In figure skating, the age limit for adult series will gradually increase to 17 years by the 2024–2025 season, and it is planned to raise the age limit for lower series.