Children’s Rights Day | The mayor of Helsinki, Juhana Vartiainen, surprisingly revealed her favorite animal in a strict interview with second graders

Toka class members Ansa and Vuokko wanted to know how the mayor invests in children in his work and when he last cleaned his desk.

Eight year olds Ansa Hämäläinen and Vuokko Kotiranta have prepared well for the interview. To the mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen a battery of tricky questions has been prepared together among the entire 1–3 BC class of Koskela elementary school. Ansa and Vuokko are second graders.

Strict additional questions also arise from the flight.

How does it feel to be the mayor?

“Extremely exciting, because you have to make decisions all the time. Sometimes they please people, but sometimes they make people angry.”

What is your usual working day like?

“It starts early in the morning, for example at eight, and ends quite late, for example at eight in the evening. During the day, there are meetings, interviews and meetings where I am the chairman and knock the gavel and visit different parts of Helsinki to give speeches. The days are long and full of activity.”

I think you’re about to have those fours dances?

“Yes! The Independence Day celebration held for all fourth-graders in Helsinki is one of the biggest events of the mayor’s year. And a really fun party! In a couple of years, you too can expect an invitation from the mayor.”

How do you invest in children in your work?

“All the time. Children are almost the most important group in terms of the operation of the city of Helsinki, because we maintain daycare centers and schools. We constantly think about how they could be maintained and improved, so that it would be good to be there and learn.”

How do you encourage children to read more?

“We have good free libraries in Helsinki where parents can borrow bedtime story books. We want to encourage parents to read aloud to their children. If children are read to, they will want to read themselves. My own son was also nice when he was little, that he could stay awake a little longer while reading a book.”

What was your favorite subject at school and why?

“Mathematics. I was reasonably good at it and after my family moved to France, I did well in the subject, even though I didn’t know French yet.”

Why is it important to go to school and do homework?

“I couldn’t think of anything more important. At school, you learn all the skills that you can use to live a good life. Even if the homework sometimes seems burdensome, later on in life you can notice that doing it has been hugely beneficial.”

What is your favorite food and drink?

“I like good tea if I need to refresh myself. My favorite food is muffins and mashed potatoes. I fished a lot as a little boy and it was nice to fry the fish I caught myself.”

Vuokko and Ansa were happy with the cookies offered by special assistant Teresa Salminen.

What is your favorite animal?

“Well, you asked a difficult question. This may be funny, but it’s a cow. I have hiked a lot in the countryside, for example in the mountains of France and Scotland, and there have been cattle in the meadows. I like the cow’s calmness and beautiful shape.”

When was the last time you cleaned your desk?

“Yeah, I was just thinking this morning that it should be cleaned. I think like that every morning. Papers accumulate when there are so many things. Maybe you should make a New Year’s resolution to implement everything you think of doing.”

What other New Year’s resolutions do you have?

“I promise to make an effort to ensure that there are enough teachers and adults in the schools. And that even adults in schools would behave nicely towards children. I also try to work to ensure that all children have opportunities to do sports. In addition, I promise to visit my mother in the nursing home every Sunday when I am in Helsinki. And clean my desk.”