A fund to help children with rare and serious diseases, the Circle of Kindness, will appear in Russia. It will receive funds received as a result of the increase in the personal income tax rate for those who earn more than 5 million rubles a year. It is expected that in 2021 the fund will receive 60 billion rubles, most of which is planned to be spent on the purchase of medicines. This became known following a meeting held by Vladimir Putin on January 5 via videoconference. According to experts, in the future, the mechanism of “colored” taxes should be developed not only to fill the fund, but also to solve other social problems.

Circle and List

The first public meeting, which the president chaired in 2021, was devoted to social issues. Congratulating the event participants on the new year, Vladimir Putin recalled that, ultimately, the goal of the daily work of the authorities is to “people live better, which means that the solution of social issues should always be at the forefront.”

– I have on my table a draft decree on the creation of a fund – we agreed on this – the Fund to support children with severe life-threatening and chronic diseases, including rare, so-called orphan diseases, – said the head of state. – We decided to call this foundation “Krug of Kindness”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in Novo-Ogarevo holds a meeting on social protection of the population via videoconference Photo: Press Service of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation / kremlin.ru

The Circle of Kindness will be replenished with funds from the increase in the personal income tax rate from 13% to 15% for Russians who receive incomes of over 5 million rubles a year. Vladimir Putin added that in this way it would be possible to receive an additional 60 billion rubles. According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, freelance specialists of the Ministry of Health have preliminarily formed a list of 30 diseases. In addition, a list has been created, which includes 41 drugs – it is planned that this year about 4 thousand children with rare diseases will receive treatment.

– Medicines, by all estimates, are the most capacious part that we will use from this fund. Now, presumably, 47 billion rubles out of these 60 are supposed to be allocated for those 30 types of diseases and 41 medicinal products, – explained Tatyana Golikova. – As for medical products, it is planned to provide medical products from this fund for about 5 thousand of our little patients for an amount, of course, incomparable with medicines – about 1 billion rubles and another 3 billion rubles – more than 10 thousand of our children technical means of rehabilitation.

It is assumed that the list of diseases will expand in the course of the fund’s activities, Sergei Rybalchenko, chairman of the Public Chamber’s commission on demography, protection of families, children and traditional family values, told Izvestia. Now supporting such children is a painful problem that each subject solves in its own way. At the same time, due to limited resources in regional budgets, attempts to solve it often led to a dead end, the expert noted. In particular, the direction of funds for the treatment of young patients with rare diseases often turned into a lack of funding for other children’s health programs. Therefore, federal support will greatly improve the situation, Sergei Rybalchenko is sure.

Participants of the meeting on social protection of the population Photo: Press Service of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation / kremlin.ru

– The decision to use the so-called “colored” taxes to fill the fund – in this case, the increased tax on incomes above 5 million rubles per year – is correct, – he believes.

Earlier, tax authorities and financiers did not support the mechanism of “colored” taxes, although in international practice it is used quite often and has proven itself well, the representative of the OP recalled. For example, in Finland, taxes from the gambling business go to a special children’s fund, and in France, part of the excise taxes on tobacco goes to the National Family Benefit Treasury, he said.

“This ultimately contributes to the growth of social responsibility and solidarity in society, which we often lack. I believe that this is only the beginning – in the future it is necessary to develop this mechanism and not only to fill this fund, but also to solve other social problems, – Sergei Rybalchenko is sure.

Shorten the queue

In 2021, it is also planned to build 767 kindergartens for 112 thousand places in Russia, Tatyana Golikova said. According to her, this will completely close the queue for preschool institutions for children aged from two months to seven years – today 153 thousand children are on the queue.

The fact that queues for kindergartens have been eliminated in Russia was announced even during the premiership of Dmitry Medvedev, Yaroslav Nilov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, recalled. However, the problem exists to this day, the deputy noted.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Evgeny Samarin

– Recently I was in one of the districts of Tatarstan, where the problem is that the kindergarten is located in the same building as the school. There is a need for additional places, but the municipality has no funds for their creation, – said the parliamentarian. – The problem of the lack of places in the nursery still exists. Local authorities are trying to solve it, but additional funds are needed – in order, for example, to make repairs. Institutions and municipalities have no funds. Only with the allocation of funds can this issue be resolved.

At the meeting, Vladimir Putin instructed to provide assistance to regions that have not yet been able to provide schoolchildren with hot meals. During the event, the issue of supporting families – low-income and raising children from three to seven years old was also discussed. The monthly payment for children of this age was introduced in June last year. At the same time, the allowance was accrued starting from January 1, 2020, and already in June, citizens received money for six months. The payments are intended for families with an average per capita income below the subsistence level, and the allowance is assigned in the amount of half of the children’s regional SM. In the new year, the country is introducing a three-tier system with the establishment of the maximum allowance at the level of the regional subsistence minimum per child.

– The standard size remains 50% of the regional subsistence level per child. If such a monthly allowance does not allow providing income in the amount of at least one subsistence minimum for each family member, then the allowance is assigned at the level of 75% of the regional subsistence minimum. If this increased allowance also does not take the family out of the needy, then parents will receive 100% of the regional subsistence minimum for each child aged three to seven, – explained the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov.

Photo: Izvestia / Konstantin Kokoshkin

Applications for the appointment of an increased payment will be accepted from April 1, but the calculation of this payment, like last year, will be made starting in January, the minister summed up.

The topic of housing was also on the agenda. In 2021, it is planned to relocate about 130 thousand people from the emergency housing stock, said the head of the Ministry of Construction Irek Fayzullin. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that at the peak of the renovation program, which was adopted back in 2017, it is planned to build 3-3.5 million square meters annually for resettlement in Moscow. m of housing.