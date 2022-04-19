Rakova announced the transition of all children’s clinics in Moscow to electronic medical records

In 2022, all children’s clinics will stop using paper medical records. This was announced by Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova.

According to her, two-thirds of Moscow’s children’s clinics have already begun to use only electronic medical records.

In the direction of digitalization of healthcare, we will not stop and will develop projects. This year, children’s clinics are switching to maintaining medical records exclusively in electronic form. Now, in two-thirds of them, all paper cards are collected, locked in special rooms, and doctors do not use them in their current activities. Anastasia RakovaVice Mayor of Moscow

They began to abandon paper medical records in the spring of 2021. The pilot was launched in two metropolitan clinics, then the rest began to join them. Thanks to the project, doctors no longer need to duplicate all the information on paper, and therefore they have more time for patients.

But the benefits of electronic medical records do not end there. For patients and their parents, the new document format is convenient, first of all, because doctor’s recommendations, research results, certificates and other medical information will never be lost, since they are stored in a single digital environment in electronic form. In addition, they are always available to both doctors and patients on the mos.ru portal or in the EMIAS.INFO mobile app. If desired, any section of the medical record can be printed.

As added in the social complex, Moscow has been digitizing the healthcare system for ten years. At the moment, the basis of this process is a single digital platform that provides personalized management of each patient at all stages – from diagnosis, treatment to follow-up.