Vice Mayor Rakova announced the transition of all children’s clinics in Moscow to electronic medical records

All children’s polyclinics in Moscow have completely switched to electronic medical records. Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, spoke about this.

The transition to electronic medical records made it possible to free doctors and parents of patients from unnecessary paperwork. Old medical cards have already begun to be transferred for storage to the robotic cluster of the Main Archives, and comfortable rooms for professional growth and rest rooms with computers, coffee machines and comfortable sofas are being equipped in place of the card storages in polyclinics.

We have completed an important milestone in the transition to the digital clinic of the future. The entire children's outpatient department of the capital refused to maintain medical records on paper. Now the work is carried out exclusively in electronic medical records. This is convenient for parents of young patients – no more need to parse the doctor's handwriting, worry about losing the card or that it will fade or deteriorate. All key medical information about the child is now always at hand – right in the smartphone Anastasia RakovaVice Mayor of Moscow

All medical data about the patient is stored in a single digital environment in a structured format, which allows the physician to quickly find the necessary information during the appointment. The patient has access to his medical record 24 hours a day. All documents from the electronic medical record can be downloaded at any time.

According to Elmira Kashirina, chief physician of the city’s children’s polyclinic No. 110, maintaining digital medical records is very convenient for both patients and doctors, since “all tests and specialist consultations are in the electronic medical record.” “Even if something is forgotten after the appointment, you can always look in the electronic medical record, so there is no need for a paper carrier now. Now paper medical records are being taken out in the archive building for storage, the vacated premises will be used for doctors, ”she said, emphasizing that it would be possible to conduct training for doctors in this space.

100,000,000 units of paper materials can be stored in the new cluster, which covers an area of ​​almost 70,000 square meters, said Rakova

You can access your child’s electronic medical record on the mos.ru portal using a standard or full account. This can be done by users over the age of 15 who have a compulsory health insurance policy.

The press service of the Social Development Complex emphasized that Moscow has been digitizing the healthcare system for 10 years. This process is now based on a single digital healthcare platform that provides personalized management of each patient from the moment of diagnosis to follow-up.