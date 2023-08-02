Home page World

From: Nadja Pohr

Split

If the critics have their way, children cannot be made aware of road traffic early enough. An Amazon customer sees it differently. © IMAGO/ingimage

Almost everyone knows the play mats for children, on which roads, intersections and traffic signs are depicted. However, an Amazon customer finds it wrong that cycle paths are now also being added.

Stuttgart – Children see the world with completely different eyes. Small experiences turn into big adventures, many secrets need to be revealed and some problems of adults they cannot understand. Not because they are so complex for the children, but because a mosquito is often made into an elephant.

One example of this is cycling. In Germany there is hardly any problem that triggers as much discussion as poor cycling infrastructure, safety or the general turnaround in traffic. Basically, the debate is not wrong, in many cities there are complaints about significant shortcomings. In Some citizens of Stuttgart recently called for consequences for the cityafter a cyclist died. Others, on the other hand, see the topic as completely exaggerated.

Amazon user criticizes children’s play carpet because of “too many cycle paths”

If the critics have their way, children cannot be made aware of road traffic early enough. Almost everyone knows the play mats for the little ones, on which streets, intersections and traffic signs can be found. Some specimens are even provided with bike paths – that’s exactly what an Amazon user is going too far. “There is a star deduction for the, in my opinion, too many cycle paths,” criticizes the customer in his four-star rating.

The children who play on it are probably not bothered by it. For Amazon users, however, this design does not work at all. “This indoctrination to force traffic change has no place in the children’s room,” he says angrily. But there are also many other playmats on the sales platform – without cycle paths.

“I thought it was a joke”: Netz reacts stunned to Amazon’s complaint

The rating has now been shared on the short message service and, among other things, causes misunderstanding on the Internet. “When ideology and idiocy go hand in hand in a review,” comments the Stuttgart Association of the General German Bicycle Club (ADFC). “It’s awesome: the carpet is about 54% nailed full of motor roads. But one bike path is annoying. A wonderful symbol,” notes one user with amusement. Something like that is “a real German Amazon rating”, describes one user. “I thought it was a joke,” says another.

In any case, many see no problem with the fact that cycle paths are also shown on the carpet in addition to the roads. It does not prevent the children from having fun and brings them closer to the cycle paths. Psychologists are already warning that children and young people are more dependent and disoriented than ever before.