A children's party ended in tragedy Guadalajara chen a man who allegedly posed as a guest began to shoot a woman, dleaving as balance three people seriously injured.

The events were recorded around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, in a party terrace located between Eutimio Pinzón and Juan B. Berdeja streets Colonia Lomas de Independencia, in Guadalajara.

According to local media, a group of people were marking the place for a children's party, when a man sneaked in among the guests and began shooting at a woman.

After the attack, two other people, a man and a woman, were hit by bullets; while the rest of the people who were at the site tried to flee the place, a moment that the aggressor took advantage of to escape.

Paramedics from the Green Cross were mobilized to the scene, who transferred the three injured to a hospital where they receive medical attention.

Local media reported that the woman directly attacked was shot at least four times; while the other two victims only had injuries to their extremities.

The place was cordoned off by the Guadalajara Police Station, while elements of the Public Ministry arrived to carry out the corresponding investigations.

Finally, the Attorney General's Office of the State of Jalisco (FGE) was in charge of opening the corresponding investigation folder.