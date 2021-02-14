St. Petersburg Children’s Ombudsman Anna Mityanina spoke about the deceased girl who left home without clothes. The Fontanka edition writes about it.

According to the children’s ombudsman, the elementary school student did not experience problems with her studies, and her family was considered prosperous. “The girl is an excellent student, she was not registered,” she said. The Petersburg Diary clarifies that the child went to school with in-depth study of the English language.

The administration of the Kolpinsky district reported that psychologists are working with the girl’s parents. The investigating authorities are checking under the article on bringing a minor to suicide.

Earlier it was reported that the girl left home early in the morning on February 14, without taking her outerwear. Mother tried to find her on her own, could not and called the police. Two hours later, the body was found on the playground in Kolpino. According to Fontanka, the girl’s disappearance was preceded by a quarrel.