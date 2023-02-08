Parents and children need to comply with all the requirements of employees to maintain safety after a mass brawl of teenagers armed with hammers in a school in Chelyabinsk. The commissioner for children’s rights in the Chelyabinsk region, Evgenia Mayorova, said this on Wednesday, February 8, commenting on the situation.

The Ombudsman noted that all the necessary services are working at the scene of the fight. However, there is not enough information yet to find out what caused the conflict.

“Of course, everyone has experienced tremendous stress, so we will now lay out the phone numbers by which you can and should contact for help. These are the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and hotlines, and psychological services. First of all, parents need to take care of their emotional state and their children. Then we will figure it out, ”Mayorova said in an interview with Lenta.Ru.

Earlier Wednesday, a source for Izvestia reported that two children were hospitalized after a mass brawl in Chelyabinsk Educational Center No. 5.

The participants in the fight, armed with hammers, burst into the school lobby during the day and began to strike each other, the TV channel reports.Star“. The security guard of the educational institution watched what was happening and did not immediately try to separate the fighters.

Most of the younger students were frightened of the brawl and began to call their parents. However, classes at the educational institution decided not to cancel.

The official representative of Educational Center No. 5 of Chelyabinsk, Vyacheslav Vatutin, said that all identities have been established, and the investigation is currently underway together with law enforcement agencies and law enforcement agencies.

Police have arrested suspects in a school fight. A criminal case has been initiated under the article on hooliganism, reports R.T.