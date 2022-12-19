Fears about the future are now expressed by more than half of the children, but at the same time, 90% hope that it will be good. Maria Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights under the President of Russia, told Izvestia about this.

According to her, these are the results of a survey involving 300,000 respondents, including teenagers, their parents, and specialists in this field.

“It seems to me that it now depends on us, adults, how children will feel. We can do as much work as we want with the involvement of psychologists. But sensitiveness is valuable when we hug, kiss children, talk with them that we are nearby, ready to support in all experiences, searches, ”she said in an interview with Izvestia.

The Children’s Ombudsman wished parents to hug their children as often as possible in the coming year and give them love and support.

Read more in an exclusive interview with Izvestia:

They are afraid of loud noises, worry about their future