For pedophiles, the death penalty must be returned by lifting the current moratorium. With such a proposal in an interview RIA News the children’s ombudsman of the Moscow region Ksenia Mishonova spoke.

“We need to think about lifting the moratorium on the death penalty for pedophiles,” she said. According to the official, she personally advocates at least a life sentence for every pedophile, because “in almost 100 percent of cases there is a relapse.”

Mishonova stressed that if this is impossible at the present time and society is not ready for this, then it is worth at least discussing the introduction of a life sentence, and “strength and labor [осужденных педофилов] use for the benefit of society. “

“It is impossible to cure it. And every time we understand that a person comes out who is determined to commit another crime, ”concluded the children’s ombudsman.

Earlier, a member of the State Duma Committee on State Building and Legislation, Sergei Ivanov, named an alternative to the death penalty. According to the deputy, instead of criminals, you can be sent to life imprisonment in solitary confinement.