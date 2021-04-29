Pandekraska Pampernella is eleven years old, a princess from the Kingdom of Florin and has a name that is like herself: unusual and a bit pretentious. She can ride, get her way at any time and, in an emergency, cut down adult men. She never leaves the palace without her chronicler, her bodyguard and one of her excellent hairstyles with picturesque names like “Bob Up the Mountain” or “Frizzy Allover”. She receives presents from Angelina Jolie and goes swimming with Johnny Depp. Needless to say, it was the Pope himself who baptized them. What should this girl still be missing?

Above all, a best friend. And that’s exactly what Pandekraska Pampernella wants to find in the book of the same name by the successful children’s book author Zoran Drvenkar. The princess’s parents care very little about their daughter and prefer to take care of their car collection and the long-lasting lemon juice diet. Pandekraska has – how could it be otherwise – an extraordinary godmother. But apart from her and the devoted servants at the palace, it’s pretty lonely in Pandekraska’s life. That should change with the help of a sophisticated algorithm that helps with the search for girlfriends.

A bit of a road movie, a bit of a crime thriller

Alternately, the princess and her faithful chronicler Domingo Yglesias De Sacramento, known as Don Pluto, tell of this eventful search. Drvenkar’s book is fast, entertaining and funny, a bit of a road movie, a bit of a crime thriller. Because instead of a best friend, the young princess has an archenemy and a great secret, the complete resolution of which must be revealed in further Pandekraska books. Readers can look forward to this ominous enemy, who never appears in person, if she is like the other female characters in the book. Because not only Pandekraska, but also the girls she meets in the course of the story are great characters. Not pleasant, but own in the best sense of the word: self-confident and crazy, but sometimes also unsympathetic, arrogant and insecure. The fact that Pandekraska is so difficult to find a girlfriend has to do with the fact that she does not make it easy for the candidates: “‘I hate tennis,” said Vicky and burped. ,I have seen that.’ She gave me a wry look. ‘You knew that and still challenged me ?!’ ,I could not resist.'”

With sophisticated characters and a story that is brimming with jokes and ideas, it is surprising that “Pandekraska Pampernella” sometimes uses a bit too flat clichés. The Irish have so many children that they can hardly tell them apart, and the villain Böff Stroganoff is of course a Russian. Now it is not bad per se to play with clichés. But the tone of voice matters. One passage is downright inhuman. There it says about children in India: “Once he got caught in a group of begging children who tugged at his clothes and held on to his legs. It was a little like wading through mud. My bodyguard dragged the children a few yards with him, then they let go of him. Only later did he find out that they had stolen the cell phone from his jacket. “

And that’s what a friendship is all about

Sure, a spoiled princess is talking here. But if this stolen phone becomes a problem in the course of the story, the passage doesn’t just serve to illustrate the arrogance of the princess. Apart from that, it is difficult to find a protagonist who sees dirt in poorer children in any way sympathetic. You don’t have to, but that’s what the main character is designed for despite their weaknesses. The stay in India makes the princess rethink her role in the world, because Nisha, who Pandekraska met there, fights against the exploitation of children with her friends. But whether such formulations are necessary to show this process is at least debatable.

Nevertheless, after all the wild wanderings, one would like to know how things will go on with Pandekraska Pampernella and her potential friends. Vicky in particular, who is four years older than the princess and was ignored by the algorithm, is particularly charming despite her apparent deficits and is a long way ahead of the princess in her knowledge of human nature. Not only because of this she would be a very good candidate for the place of best friend, but with her clever manner she repeatedly pulls the princess off her high horse: “She didn’t seem to take me seriously at all, laughed at me and made me feel to be a spoiled brat. Still, it felt like she liked me. ”And that’s what a friendship is all about, Vicky knows:“ Whatever your best friend does, she can do it wrong and you forgive her because she is your best friend and she never gets it wrong on purpose, because she loves you. ”The princess still lacks this insight in places. Fortunately, one might say. That is exactly what makes the story interesting.

Zoran Drvenkar: “Pandekraska Pampernella”. Novel. Illustrated by Martin Baltscheit. Beltz & Gelberg Verlag, Weinheim 2021. 336 pp., Hardcover, € 14.95. From 10 years