Friday, March 3, 2023
Children's News | Where did the sorting hat draw the campers? – Children's News visited a magical camp

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
Today In children’s news, we meet Hogwarts fans who gathered on a skiing holiday. At that time, a camp was organized in Vuosaari, Helsinki, where you could dive into the world of the school known from the Harry Potter books.

The newscast also follows how the world showed support to Ukraine, where war has been going on for a year. 12-year old Luka tells how he got excited about figure skating after watching it at the ice rink.

