Children’s News | The Paralympics started in Paris: Iida and Vilma talk about the journey towards their dream

August in the last episode, we will celebrate Baltic Sea Day by learning interesting facts about our home sea.
We will also meet the track and field athletes representing Finland at the Paralympics, Iida Lounelan and Vilma Bergin. The Paralympics are sports competitions organized after the Olympics, where differently abled athletes compete in several sports. Finally, we go to try skipping rope with a beaded skipping rope.
#Childrens #News #Paralympics #started #Paris #Iida #Vilma #talk #journey #dream
Leave a Reply