Friday, September 27, 2024
Children’s News | The number one player of Pokémon Go visited Finland

September 27, 2024
in World Europe
Eight Pokémon Go, released a year ago, is still being played diligently. Last week, a superstar of the game visited Finland – namely a Singaporean Brandon Tanwho is considered the best Pokémon go player in the world. Children’s News met Brandon in Vantaa.

Young athletes show how they train their own skills also outside of actual training in individual coaching. The broadcast also starts a new crafting series, in the first part of which Saga and Island make a hat out of algae.

