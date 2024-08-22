Friday, August 23, 2024
Children's News | The family travels around Finland in a motorhome

August 23, 2024
Children’s News | The family travels around Finland in a motorhome
This one In this week’s Children’s news, we take a look behind the scenes of the new Risto Räppääjä movie. Risto Räppääja and a double being will hit the big screens in February, but the film was already shot in the summer.

The broadcast will also feature the Savolaite family living in Joensuu, who will tour all Finnish municipalities in the coming years. Finally, we will familiarize ourselves with the rules for electric scooters.

