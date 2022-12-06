Children’s News | The diary of 12-year-old Jeva tells about the experience of the war

Long ones curly hair is in a ponytail when 12 years old Jeva Skaletska digs out of his bag one of his most important treasures – a golden diary.

Between its covers you can find Jeva’s story about how life changes in the blink of an eye. All plans are canceled and all that remains is the hope of survival. One second at a time, as Jeva writes in her diary.

“When the war started, it was very tense in Ukraine. People panicked and tried to understand what had happened. The diary was my refuge. I didn’t want to talk about my feelings with everyone, so it was easier for me to write about them on paper.”

You can watch Jeva’s video interview here.

Now a real book has been published about Jeva’s diary You don’t know what war is.

Jeva is one of the millions of Ukrainian children who have had to leave their homeland for other places when Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The war began in February

“‘War’ is a word everyone is familiar with. But few understand what it really means,” the book begins.

Jeva now lives with her grandmother in Dublin, the capital of Ireland, and speaks very good English. He has started school and lives almost the same as other 12-year-olds.

However, there is a long and difficult journey ahead. He also carries his memories of his hometown Kharkiv with him.

“It was one of the most beautiful cities in Europe. I liked spending time there with my friends. We walked around the sights of Kharkiv and spent time in the park, where there were fun things to do,” says Jeva.

Writing helped Jeva deal with difficult emotions and scary moments.

On the first day of the war, Jeva woke up earlier than usual. He heard a loud metallic sound, which he thought at first was cars crashing. Very soon he realized that it was an explosion. It was the moment that changed everything.

Jeva spent the first days of the war sheltered in the basement with her grandmother, neighbors and friends. He also communicated with his friends who were in different shelters.

“Some brought a table and games to the shelter. Also paper on which you could draw or paint. While the other children played and painted, I wrote, even though the lighting was bad.”

The escape showed the goodness of people

As the fires got worse and worse, Jeva and grandma decided that they had to leave Kharkiv and leave home. So did many others.

On the escape journey, Jeva and her grandmother got to meet the other side of the war: the goodness of people and the desire to help.

Many volunteers helped the duo get to safety. They traveled by car and train through Ukraine and also saw the Hungarian cities of Zahony and Budapest.

Such was Jeva’s route from Kharkiv, Ukraine to Dublin, the capital of Ireland.

During the trip, Jeva formed a particularly important relationship with a group of British journalists. It was journalists from Channel 4 News who interviewed Jeva many times.

The relationship deepened and eventually the journalists managed to help Jeva and grandma get to safety in Dublin, the capital of Ireland.

The contact still continues, and that is important to Jeva.

“I was last in touch with them a week ago. I told them where I was going and where I had been.”

A New Beginning in Ireland

In the book, Jeva’s story ends at the beginning of May, but she says that she is already writing another diary. It tells about a new phase of life in Ireland.

Jeva has now lived in Dublin for about eight months. He says that the summer in Ireland was particularly wonderful. Going to school in Dublin is not as demanding for Jeva as it is in Kharkiv.

“Education in Ukraine is quite tough. There is less homework in Ireland, which is a nice thing. I have a childhood and now I also have time to relax”, Jeva reflects.

Finally, Jeva hopes for one thing:

“I hope you always have a peaceful sky.”

By this, Jeva means that she hopes that no one else will have to experience war.

Otava published Jeva Skaletska’s diary in Finnish on December 1 under the name You don’t know what war is. The book has been translated into at least 18 languages.