Children’s News | Take part in the big summer house competition!

The big house competition of children’s news begins. You can participate in it until the end of July.

Shelter can be in a tree or on the ground, inside or outside. It can be built from sticks and boards or why not from mattresses and pillows.

The children’s news is now looking for the best summer lodge. A nice house can be any kind of thing, and there is no one right way to do it.

The editors will select the huts participating in the finals at the end of the summer, after which you can vote for your favorite hut on the Children’s news website. We will publish all the houses that made it to the finals in the Children’s News at the end of the summer. Good luck for the competition!

Instructions for the competition

1. Ask a parent for permission to participate in the competition.

2. Take a picture of your lodge.

3. Send a picture, your name, age, place of residence and a short description of your lodge by e-mail to [email protected]. Please note that participation gives permission for your name to be published in Children’s News.

4. The children’s news department selects the lodges participating in the finals at the end of the summer, after which you can vote for your favorite lodge.