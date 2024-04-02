Children's News | Information about the school shooting in Vantaa

If the news scares you, it's good to talk about it with a parent, teacher or another adult you know. You can also talk about it in these places:

You can call the children's and young people's phone number of the Mannerheim Children's Protection Association (MLL) free of charge. The phone is open on weekdays from 14:00 to 20:00 and on weekends from 17:00 to 20:00 at number 116 111.

MLL's youth network offers discussion help in the chat, which is open every day from 17:00 to 20:00. You can make an appointment for a chat from this link .

You can call MIELI ry's crisis line at any time. The crisis phone number can be reached at 09 2525 0111. Calling costs the same as a regular call.

The residents of Vantaa and Kerava and the victims' close circle can also be helped by the social and crisis hotline at 09 4191 5800. The number can be called around the clock.