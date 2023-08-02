Wednesday, August 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Children’s News | Here are the finalists of the summer house competition – Vote for your favorite

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Children’s News | Here are the finalists of the summer house competition – Vote for your favorite

Children’s news|Children’s news

The children’s news is looking for the best summer lodge. Now you can vote for your favorite as the winner of the competition.

Where is Finland’s finest lodge?

This is what Lasten uutiset set out to find out with a big summer house competition, which continued from the beginning of June until the end of July. The competition set children on the move all over Finland: more than 60 great pictures of different huts arrived for delivery.

Now readers can vote for their favorite from the ten finalists chosen by the editors. The cabin with the most votes will be presented later in August in Laste news. The winner will be contacted personally.

Voting ends on August 9 at 12 o’clock. Please note that votes received after this time will not be included in the voting result.

#Childrens #News #finalists #summer #house #competition #Vote #favorite

See also  Despite Khashoggi murder: Biden meets Saudi crown prince
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Fdi still gains support, but Pd and M5S are growing again: the survey

Fdi still gains support, but Pd and M5S are growing again: the survey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result