Children’s News | Here are the finalists of the summer house competition – Vote for your favorite

The children’s news is looking for the best summer lodge. Now you can vote for your favorite as the winner of the competition.

Where is Finland’s finest lodge?

This is what Lasten uutiset set out to find out with a big summer house competition, which continued from the beginning of June until the end of July. The competition set children on the move all over Finland: more than 60 great pictures of different huts arrived for delivery.

Now readers can vote for their favorite from the ten finalists chosen by the editors. The cabin with the most votes will be presented later in August in Laste news. The winner will be contacted personally.

Voting ends on August 9 at 12 o’clock. Please note that votes received after this time will not be included in the voting result.