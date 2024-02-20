Of Elena Meli

The hours of rest needed depends on your ability to consolidate information during the night. The signs to watch out for of a possible sleep deficit

Toddlers and toddlers are napping pros: The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends dalland 12 to 16 hours of sleep in those under one year oldfrom 11 to 14 hours up to 2 years and 10 to 13 hours of sleep a day up to 5-6 years, including naps, which initially are distributed from morning to afternoon until at a certain point only the afternoon one remains. As he explains Lino Nobili, vice-president of the Italian Association of Sleep Medicine, there is great variability: some at four years of age take an afternoon nap, others stop earlier. There is no rule, to understand if there are critical issues you need to observe the child and his behavior throughout the day. See also Covid Italy, mortality down for the first time after 3 months

Consolidate information Without getting caught up in anxiety as often happens to new parents, because every child is truly a case in point, as he explained Teodora Gliga of the University of East Anglia in a recent research conducted during the lockdown due to the pandemic to understand the real needs of naps in pre-school children: When little ones are in nursery they hardly sleep when and how much they would like. By studying the natural sleep pattern of almost 500 children, we observed that the need for naps is related to the ability to consolidate information during night sleep: the little ones who are more “efficient” at doing this need fewer naps. Everyone has their own needs, which should be respected.

Signs of sleep deficit Nobili confirms this by underlining: If a child doesn't nap but enjoys the day, that's fine, but if he's agitated, hyperactive, cries and struggles to fall asleep even in the evening, he could be sign of a sleep deficit and the nap is still needed. However, there are “sleep doors” to be used to fall asleep, which can be recognized by many signs such as rubbing the eyes or the head nodding: in those moments when the child must be made to rest, because if the doors close he will be tired but not be able to sleep. See also West Nile in Italy: number of cases and deaths. The latest news

