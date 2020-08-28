Katy Perrys and Orlando Blooms Child is here: It’s a girl! And if the “new bundle of joy” (as it is called in the Instagram congratulations) is not enough reason to be happy, you may raise your eyebrows in irritation when you first mention the name – Daisy Dove Bloom. Not an everyday name, even if you are used to a lot from stars. The crazy name constellations that are chosen in Hollywood, but also here in Germany from a certain prominence, will probably not make it easy for children.

Cultural diversity in the United States has already led to various naming experiments that attempt to express creativity, personality and values. Basically, there are only a few legal standards for name searches, but restrictions such as the prohibition of names that are technically inexplicable because they are too long or names that appear offensive exist in various states. Others like Kentucky have no offspring naming laws.

While babies were mostly given very common names in the 1950s, the variety of names is increasing in the United States – and not just for celebrity children. Up until the beginning of the 20th century, around five percent of newborns were given the name that was most common at the time; now it is only around one percent. It used to be customary to choose names that fit into the standardized American culture, but now a diverse, more cosmopolitan society has emerged here too.

From the sixties, the hippie movement, among other things, contributed to placing more emphasis on individuality. This was also reflected in the choice of name, so it is now much more important for parents to choose individual and prominent names: names inspired by pop culture are now enjoying great popularity, for example the name “Arya” from the “Game of Thrones” series Voted so often in the years 2014 to 2016 that it became the most popular female first name in 2016.



Famous name model: Arya Stark from the series "Game of Thrones".

Special characters and individual spellings are also popular to make your own child stand out from the crowd. However, a UK study from 2010 showed that one in five pairs of parents were no longer satisfied with the spelling or unusual choice for the baby name they chose. There are obviously limits to individuality.

The craziest baby names of the stars

This trend is also reflected in the stars, who take the individual choice of names to extremes. The names can be divided into different categories, which in spite of all this do not set any limits to the naming.

The fruits

The name inspiration reached deep into the pot around 31 years ago Bob Geldof, Musician and initiator of the non-profit Live8 concerts. He named his daughter after the peach: Peaches. In contrast, the name seems almost normal, the choice for Peaches middle name fell on “Honeyblossom”, the honey blossom.

actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, front man of the band Coldplay, took up the fruity idea and named their daughter “Apple”. What exactly motivated her to make this choice is not known – but she is definitely individual.

The plants

Daisy Dove Bloom, the daisy, joins the long list of celebrity children with flowery first names. For example, Rolling Stones member Keith Richards called his daughter “Dandelion”, dandelion or dandelion, TV chef Jamie Oliver’s choice fell on “Poppy”, the poppy flower.

New Year’s Eve Stallone, on the other hand, did not reach for common flowers, but rather in the herb compartment in the kitchen cupboard: his son Sage is named after sage.

The animal ones