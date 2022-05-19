May 20 2022 00:24
Sharjah (Union)
In an event the size of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, the cultural event around which children and parents gather, the question “How do we choose what for our children to read” arises, as parents aspire to shape their children’s reading personality and establish the book as an enriching element in their lives.
With the abundance and diversity that characterizes the Arab and international library, the confusion is increasing, and question marks are breeding with it to include the knowledge sectors they choose, authors, and language, in addition to preferring the paper book over the electronic one or vice versa.
Publishers and writers participating in the 13th edition of the “Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival” give parents tips for choosing books for their children:
Don’t just look for good books.
The book may not be good in a certain respect, but it is able to attract the child and love reading to him, with its events and characters, and therefore it is advised not to focus only on books classified as best-selling or widespread.
Allocate a suitable and encouraging place for reading at home:
Parents may find a special place that gives the child an atmosphere that loves reading for him, and this place is linked to the book, especially if it has a reading aid, such as a comfortable reading chair.
Make buying your children’s books a special occasion:
Book fairs and festivals are opportunities to take children to them, and they contribute to instilling the habit of buying and reading books, so be sure to encourage your children to wait for these occasions.
If your child doesn’t read the books you brought him, don’t worry:
Sometimes a child may read a small part of the book, then leave it to complete it later, and he may read it all, and even if he does not read it completely, he will realize that you value reading and spend money on buying books, and this is not a small thing.
Pay attention to your child’s reading taste:
Some parents believe that the task of choosing books for their children is their responsibility alone, and this is not true. The tendencies, desires and preferences of children must be taken into account, according to their age groups. This establishes in children a love of reading, and encourages them to create their own libraries.
