Children’s hospitals in the US are overwhelmed due to an outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). This was reported on October 20 by the publication The Hill.

Cases have risen sharply, especially in the northeast and south of the country. The Connecticut Children’s Hospital in Hartford has been overwhelmed for the past few weeks “as more young children have begun to present with RSV.”

It is known that at present, doctors are negotiating with the National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to install an outdoor tent to receive additional patients.

“We just don’t have that many intensive care beds. [для детей]like in adult wards, simply because they are usually not needed,” said Connecticut Children’s Medical Center Chief Physician Dr. Juan Salazar.

He pointed out that the number of cases began to grow exponentially in early September, something he said had not been seen before.

The publication also notes that the number of cases of RSV has almost doubled over the past week and at New Haven Children’s Hospital, from 57 to 106.

Moreover, according to the newspaper The Washington Post, a number of hospitals are overcrowded and in the District of Columbia. According to TV channel NBCHospitals in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Rhode Island are also under strain due to increased RSV cases.

