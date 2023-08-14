The girl was injured in Belgorod as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on Sunday, August 13. This was announced on August 14 by “RIA News” and about. chief physician of the children’s regional hospital Andrey Tulinov.

He said that the child’s condition is assessed as moderate and she will soon undergo surgery.

As the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov clarified in his Telegram channel, a 10-year-old girl was admitted to the hospital with a foreign body in the projection of the right elbow joint and multiple incised wounds of the lower leg, forearm and foot. During the incident, she was walking near the house that the UAV crashed into.

In addition, the head of the region said that as a result of the attack of the Ukrainian drone, there were damages in five apartments in the city: windows were broken, air conditioners were damaged, the facade of the building was cut. Also, 16 cars and one economic facility were damaged.

On the evening of Sunday, August 13, residents of Belgorod reported on the cotton that occurred in the area of ​​Yesenin Street. Eyewitnesses shared footage on social media showing the damaged facade of a multi-storey building.

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense (AD) systems had destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the territory of the region.

Also on that day, the military department announced the elimination of another Ukrainian drone over the region. This was the third attempt in a day by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to attack the Belgorod region using UAVs.

The first attack on the region of the RF Armed Forces was repelled at about 04:00 in the morning. The suppression of the second attack became known around 11:00 am.