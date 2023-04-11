Children’s Hospital | Finland has to send children to Denmark for surgery – Employees tell about the birth of the welfare state’s discount status

Small children are sent from Finland to Denmark to be operated on, because Husi’s own funds are not enough. The employees tell how, in their opinion, the welfare state has found itself in an exceptional situation.

Unworthy management. Salary starting with the second year in the intensive care unit without shift allowances.

Those are the main reasons for the plight of the New Children’s Hospital, if you ask the employees.

Small heart patients are sent from Helsinki to Denmark for surgery. The reasons for this are largely related to the shortage of nurses. Experienced nurses have left and it is slow to familiarize new ones with the demanding task.

We found out what the employees think has caused the shortage of competent professionals.

Five nurses have been interviewed for the story, four of whom work in the children’s intensive care unit in Laakso. The names are known to HS, but we don’t publish them for everyone because they are afraid of the consequences at the workplace.

In addition, the story uses about ten answers that HS received to a survey about the situation at the children’s hospital. The names of the respondents are known to HS, all of them have worked or are working in a children’s hospital.

Based on the survey responses, the problems in the neonatal intensive care unit, operating theaters and bed wards appear to be partly the same as in Laakso. The story focuses on Laakso, because it is precisely its staff shortage that causes patients to be sent to Denmark.

In the intensive care unit many nurses became tired when it was moved to a new hospital in 2018.

“They didn’t listen to us when planning the premises. Compared to the old facilities, even more monitoring eyes would be needed”, says a nurse who has worked for more than 20 years Maarit Nieminen.

With power, the nurse has to monitor his patient every second. In the current facilities, each patient is in his own module, which means that the nurse can only see his own patient. It makes supporting a colleague more difficult.

Nieminen describes that because of the rush at work, there is often a feeling that half of the work is left undone. There should also be resources to support families.

Exhaustion was discussed with management numerous times over the years. Many wished for reduced working hours or a leave of absence to rest, study or because of a family situation.

Often the requests were not agreed to. Some have felt that employees have not been treated equally.

More part-time positions have been granted since then, but before this change and the pandemic, quite a large number of experienced intensive care nurses left the building at once. New ones have been trained to take their place, but not many have stayed in the house.

So exhaustion has deepened.

“The situation has been allowed to drift into disaster. Patient safety is not at all endangered, but only because the nurses do a lot of overtime and emergency work,” says an experienced nurse.

Those who left for colleagues have often whispered that the reason for leaving is a lack of confidence in the management.

“My work is important and valuable, it has both freedom and responsibility. However, I find myself really tired. At work I’m professional and I keep this to myself, but at home everything comes out. One of the reasons for this is the feeling that our experiences are constantly being invalidated,” describes one nurse.

“The main reason for the lack of employees is that the employees are not really listened to,” says a person who also works in the surgery department Iris Kohonen.

“The lack of respect of Husi’s management for nursing work is the biggest problem, even if they say otherwise in the speeches,” writes the doctor.

Many cite as offensive Husi’s ways of rewarding its employees. For example, thank you cards that you can print yourself or when bananas were brought to the coffee room. However, not for everyone, so they also had to be halved.

Wage mentioned by almost everyone.

Most of the children’s intensive care nurses receive a salary starting with the second, regardless of experience or special skills. An Ecmo nurse caring for a patient on a heart-lung machine can reach just over three thousand. It can also take months before the additional skills start showing up in the payslip.

Shift allowances are not taken into account in these sums.

According to the interviewees, you can get the same salary by switching to basic health care. According to the nurses, Husi’s salaries also lose when compared to other university hospitals.

In smaller ones there are differences between the departments in the grievances. There are differences especially in the shift systems, but many feel that they have become even more rigid.

Those with experience consider it important to introduce new employees. However, when orientation takes a long time and turnover is high, this puts a lot of burden on the experienced.

In sudden situations, breaks are easily missed and staffing becomes very thin. For example, in the worst case, a third of the nursing staff can be lost in the intensive care unit, when there is a resuscitation situation in another hospital.

The information system Apotti, different arrangements related to the division of work between different units, lack of parking spaces, reduction of employee benefits, part-time jobs, non-existent career advancement opportunities and thin work management were also mentioned in the survey from different parts of the hospital.

Because treatment queues have become longer, patients also come to the children’s hospital in even worse shape. On the other hand, hardly anyone mentions the pandemic as the cause of the crisis.

Children’s hospital many cite mutually supportive colleagues and meaningful work as strengths.

The news about sending small patients to Denmark came as a surprise to the interviewees. The nurses were ready to break up the queues as overtime, as long as negotiations regarding compensation were completed.

Even breaking the queue would not bring permanent relief.

“The only way to get experienced people to come back is to raise wages significantly. Many still don’t return until the management has changed”, says one nurse.