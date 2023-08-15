IIt is not only young people who live in children’s homes. In recent years, many small children have also arrived there, two, four, five years old, including babies. Sometimes just for a few days, sometimes for weeks, sometimes for years.

Wibke Becker Editor in the politics of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper

A small child is a very special person, its brain makes long jumps invisibly, the body is more visible, which it constantly challenges, gets to know, trains, and connects with other bodies and objects. Small bodies and souls need closeness. You can’t sleep alone when ghosts haunt the room, you can’t calm yourself when your knee is bleeding. They seek the company of someone they trust and know well.

A children’s home is not such a place nearby. The educators don’t really live there, they just live with the children in their everyday lives. Every few hours they go home to their own lives. But the child stays there. And every few months or even years, some of the caregivers are gone completely. They change jobs because it brings in more money or is less stressful, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. instead of weekend and night shifts. For the kids, these staff changes are often minor disasters, further proof that nobody likes them enough to stay with them. That they will be abandoned no matter what they do.

And yet: in recent years there have been more and more children under the age of six in homes. There are several reasons for this. Once more small children are taken into care by the youth welfare office. The office can do this if it sees an “urgent danger to the well-being of the child”. It’s the final step, and it’s a step not taken lightly. Attempts are often made to leave the children with their parents and to help others. But sometimes that’s not enough. Then the office or the family court comes and takes the children out.

Better child protection

In 2010, according to the Office for Child and Youth Welfare Statistics, 5,756 children under the age of six were taken into care. In 2022 it was 7716. The numbers were even a little higher in 2019, before Corona. That is a strong increase – even if you take into account that in 2022 there were more small children living in Germany than a decade before. Many scientists do not believe that the increase means that the children are worse off in their families than in 2010. Rather, it means that child protection in Germany has increased, so that people are taking a closer look. They see this as a good development.







A child that has been taken into care by the youth welfare office does not automatically end up in a home. It could also be in a foster family that is willing to take in such children quickly, usually for a short period of time but sometimes permanently. With constant caregivers who are there for the child day and night. However, there are far too few of these families. Wolfenbüttel, Neuss, the Hohenlohe district, Esslingen, Saarbrücken, Gütersloh, Niederkassel, Hamburg, Tübingen, Goslar, Torgau and countless other municipalities are desperately looking for foster parents on call.

A former youth welfare worker in a medium-sized town, who asked not to be named, says it is now almost impossible to find suitable foster families. Many shied away from the responsibility. The fact that many more women are employed than in the past certainly also plays a role. The children who can no longer be adequately accommodated in families and are therefore taken to a home, says the former youth welfare worker, have become younger and younger over the years and often come directly from the delivery room or childbirth.