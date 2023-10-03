Children’s sports activities should not be so competitive, thinks exercise physiology docent Eero Haapala.

Too early specialization in one sport can have “radical consequences”, says the docent of children’s exercise physiology Eero Haapala.

The more one-sided the hobby, the greater the risks of stress injuries and physical burnout, for example.

“Many international studies show that sports hobby is stopped earlier if you specialize in one sport early on,” says Haapala.

According to Haapala, another problem with the current hobby culture is the excessive competitiveness of sports.

In many sports and clubs, goal-oriented competitive sports start before the child turns ten.

For example, in Norway, the national rules encourage children to practice several different sports. According to the rules, children between the ages of 7 and 10 are only allowed to compete at the local level. 11-12-year-olds compete at the regional level and are allowed to participate in one national competition a year.

Special expert Heidi Rautajoki wants to invest in children’s independent movement.

International the earliest age to go to the Games in Norway is 13 years old.

“We could do away with the unnecessary competition, because it is easy to lose children from club activities due to the fact that representative athletes are selected at such an early stage. Instead of focusing on the talents of the moment, we could invest in raising a large population physically,” Haapala estimates.

“In the sports world, we often look at what the coach, club or parents want. In reality, a child can have other thoughts about sports than just being successful.”

Special expert of Liikunta ja sanervestieto opejat ry Heidi Rautajoki emphasizes the versatility of children’s physical activity.

Eero Haapala scorns competing too hard and choosing a sport too early.

“Versatility ensures that basic motor skills develop well and you can practice different sports. Versatile exercise is also a prerequisite for healthy growth and development,” says Rautajoki.

Rautajoki emphasizes an active lifestyle.

“The system currently directs movement to sports clubs. In addition to that, children should be raised to move independently. The system has not been updated since the 1970s and 80s, even though the world has changed. Now children’s everyday lives revolve around social media, among other things, and versatile movement has remained.”

Rautajoki talks about it specifically from the point of view of physical education.

It does not rule out active activities in the club, but physical education would specifically lay the foundation for sports and in general for the overall well-being of the child.

“We are in a crisis of movement and well-being, so now we should invest in resources that promote physical education. For example, even in the current government program, no more resources are allocated to promote school sports,” says Rautajoki.

Iron River points out that the number of physical education classes has been reduced since the 1980s.

“At the same time, children’s exercise skills have decreased. So there is no logic here. Not enough measures have been taken that could improve children’s ability to function in everyday life.”

“A child’s activity can be increased by limiting the use of digital devices. Parents can also set an example themselves by going from one place to another on foot or by bike rather than by motor vehicle.”

