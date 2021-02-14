Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Hamed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, on the occasion of the International Child Cancer Day, affirmed: “At a time when the whole world is witnessing International Childhood Cancer Day, we affirm in Abu Dhabi our keenness to preserve the health of children, as it is the cornerstone of all our efforts and a priority in our health system This concern translates into the vision of the founding father of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who believed that children are the builders of tomorrow and leaders of the future. Preparing children to be future leaders begins with caring for their health and providing them with the best health care.

His Excellency added: “Globally, more than 300,000 children are diagnosed with cancer annually, which makes cancer one of the main causes of death for children and adolescents all over the world, but our livers can be protected from cancer by focusing on early diagnosis of cancer accurately and following it with an effective treatment. From this standpoint, we were keen to establish a primary health care model that provides comprehensive, appropriate and personalized health care that meets all the health needs of family members and contributes to providing preventive programs that focus mainly on prevention and early detection of diseases.

His Excellency concluded: “Children’s health will remain the nation’s most precious wealth, and we give them all care and attention to enable them to enjoy a healthy and healthy life.”