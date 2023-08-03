Four children’s graves at a cemetery in Neer, a church village near Leudal, were destroyed this week. Pierre Kuijpers, caretaker of the cemetery, is stunned.

“Destruction of children’s graves is more difficult than with an adult’s grave,” says Kuijpers. “They are your children’s graves. That is different from, for example, your parents. This is really astonishing.”

On Tuesday morning, Kuijpers was called by visitors who first saw the destruction. ,,Then I immediately called and informed the families involved.” Kuijpers immediately advised them to file a report. “Graves are private property. I can’t make a declaration on behalf of a cemetery. The police arrived within an hour to investigate.

Kuijpers can only guess why the children's graves were destroyed. "For the time being, we are going from a bad boy's point of view. Everyone has access to the cemetery 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If we were to use visiting hours, that would be freedom-restricting. There are no cameras on or around the cemetery, so we have no images."

Kuijpers hopes to receive tips with a call on Facebook. “But there are no tips yet, unfortunately.”