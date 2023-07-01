Chiavari – Many children of all ages, parents and grandparents filled the aisles of the cathedral in the middle of the morning for the traditional offering of flowers to Our Lady of the Garden, patroness of the diocese and of the city of Chiavari. He has been the first act of the patronal feastspreceded throughout the week, every morning at 6, by the celebration of mass officiated in turn by the seven parish priests of the city and the area of ​​Leivi.

The rite began with the famous song “O Madonna dei bambini” by the canon and composer Giovanni Battista Campodonico and with the welcome greeting by the provost, Father Andrea Buffoli. The bishop Giampio Devasini with much warmth and affection he addressed the little ones directly. «We all have two mothers – he began – The one who generated us in her womb and Mary who is in heaven who instructs us on the path of life. She rejoices and suffers with us, she helps us get back on the right path, she listens to our needs, she listens to us every day with tenderness ».

At the end, the children gave the bishop the gladioli to adorn the high altar and the balustrade during the numerous rites of the three days of celebration. In the afternoon Fr Emiljano Malia, ordained a priest on Pentecost, celebrated in the presence of the elderly and sick accompanied by the representatives of Unitalsi. After the first pontifical vespers presided over by monsignor Corrado Sanguineti, bishop of Pavia, a meditated rosary was recited. Then the long night of Eucharistic adoration, with the cathedral open to the faithful, at the end of which tomorrow at 6 the memory of the apparition (July 2, 1610) will be celebrated with praises and mass presided over by Monsignor Calogero Marino, bishop of Savona-Noli.

In the late afternoon, at 18, another eagerly awaited liturgical appointment. It is that of the pontifical of bishop Giampio Devasiniwho will concelebrate with the canons of the Chapter and the parish priests of Chiavari with the participation of the municipal authorities, the armed forces, the forces of order, representatives of the various associations and citizens’ bodies.

Monday, at 8.30, mass of don Gianluca Trovato, rector of the sanctuary of the Madonna di Montallegro and at 10 by don Fabio Torri, new priest. At 18 pontifical del Cardinal Francesco Cocco, president emeritus of the pontifical council for legislative texts. The highlight is the procession with the ark of the Madonna carried on the shoulders of the gardeners. It will leave at 21 from the cathedral and will cross the streets with lights on and balconies adorned as invited by the Catholic workers’ society of Our Lady of the Garden, organizer of the various events. The route is the usual one: via Delpino, corso Garibaldi, via Bixio, piazza Roma, via Vittorio Veneto, piazza Matteotti, via Martiri della Liberazione, viale Millo, viale Arata. After the conclusion of the procession, Bishop Devasini, as is customary, will give a short greeting speech to the authorities and thanksgiving to all those who have collaborated for the success of the anniversary.

At 11pm the usual fireworks display on the seafront offered by the Municipality. «It will be an impactful celebratory event that will pay homage to traditions, art and summer – underlines Gianluca Ratto, councilor for promotion of the city – A great concert for fireworks created by the Pirotecnica Morsani company, with 141 years of experience and over three thousand shows in Rome, Paris, Montreal, Macao, Madrid and Bogotà. The show will last 18 minutes and the music that will accompany the fireworks will be taken from the most famous film soundtracks. A high-quality event not to be missed.”