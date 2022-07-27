Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Children’s Drag Queen Show Stopped in UK

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 27, 2022
in World Europe
Sebastian Samuel, who plays the character Aida H Dee on Drag Queen Story Hour, says he aims to become an LGBT role model for children and teens.
Photo: Reproduction Instagram

A storytelling made by a character drag queen for children inside the public library in the city of Reading, UK, has been suspended following protests. Two protesters interrupted the session while about 25 others protested outside the venue on Monday, claiming that sexual content is inappropriate for children.

“This is disgusting”, “they are sexualizing our children”, said the protesters. Sebastian Samuel, who plays the character Aida H Dee in the Drag Queen Story Hour, says he intends to become an LGBT example for children and adolescents. “These groups are trying to create a sexual context here where it doesn’t exist, talking about sex and sexuality,” he replied to the BBC.

After the incident, city officials spoke out. “We have a diverse community and our library service seeks to reflect and celebrate this by hosting and supporting a wide range of artists and experiences for the public,” the Council of Reading said in a statement.

Aida Queen posted on Instagram a photo in which she shows flowers with a note signed as “Population of Reading”, congratulating the drag work.


