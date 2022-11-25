Bentex Group, a children’s clothing distribution conglomerate in the United States, announced the recall of more than 90,000 items of clothing alluding to Disney characters.

This is because they found traces of lead in the dyes of each of these products, which can be harmful to the child who decides to use them. This chemical can cause everything from delayed physical and mental development to vomiting and seizures.as explained by the portal specialized in medicine ‘Mayo Clinic’.

The clothing items were distributed by Bentex between November 2021 and August 2022; so she warned parents who have bought this type of clothing to get their children away from it as soon as possible as long as their health is not affected.

Given this, the business group gave indications to its clients so that they could identify that the product they bought is within the set of the almost 100,000 garments reported with traces of lead, thanks to the article and batch numbers printed on the labels on the side or on the neck.

“Bentex is recalling the following styles of children’s clothing that have screen-printed designs that contain lead levels that exceed the federal ban on lead paint or lead content,” the conglomerate reported on its Instagram account, along with several photos with the garments and codes to review.

Likewise, the conglomerate itself, which distributes merchandise in local American stores, apologized to parents who have bought Disney-allusive clothing made in its factories.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you and appreciate your understanding in this matter,” the company wrote.

Bentex also clarified that if the clothing purchased by the client represents a potential danger, you could return the product and receive a full refund.

