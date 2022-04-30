We are closing the month of April, a month that among all the relevant dates that it may contain, at the end of the days it proposes one that is of great interest. It is the day of the child.

Around this date different activities are carried out for the enjoyment of children and families, this without denying that many conditions continue to exist in society that affect children and adolescents.

Well, among the different activities that are carried out we have those that take place in schools. A week full of dynamics that have the purpose of involving children in different playful activities. At this point I would like to return to what Dr. Vanessa Nahoul Serio shares with us in her book Psychoanalytic Psychology of Art: “Arts education is basic in the education of children. More than to educate creators, the teaching of artistic languages ​​in schools aims to develop aesthetic, creative and communication skills. It is desirable that more activities of this type are included in early childhood education, since they are educational and beneficial for mental health”. Here’s the quote.

We then have a whole week where the children have paraded with hats, masks, hairstyles, socks, and a series of artistic performances that have extended the celebration of this important day to a week. And I say that it is a very important day because, if we understood that “childhood is destiny”, according to what Santiago Ramírez tells us in his book with the same title, then we would take this series of dynamics very seriously with the intention to ensure a healthy and happy destiny for our children.

It is true that this can be a heavy and burdensome activity for many families, especially since it is the parents who participate very actively in the development of these dynamics. The youngest children in preschool or elementary school need their parents or a responsible adult in the use of paint, scissors, the handling of certain materials, etc.

Dad, Mom, you could get impatient with this and deny how teachers give you more work or how teachers have these ideas, however, you can take advantage of the situation and discover that it is a new and creative way, that is to say step, to promote family coexistence.

Gathering around the table to work on materials together and make crazy face masks, crazy hairstyles and more situations can be a good reason for a healthy and loving coexistence. In that sense, it is better to put madness in these games than to act it out in lawsuits, mistreatment, carelessness or omissions that ultimately end up undermining the healthy development of children. Better “crazy” games, than “crazy” in the family. In this sense, art allows us to metabolize unpleasant feelings and transform them into healthier and therefore more beautiful expressions.

He resumed what was pointed out by Dr. Vanessa Nahoul Serio, and with this I close, who tells us that, for the child, “art is a way of expressing himself and representing what he sees, hears, feels and wants. It is a way to manifest your inner growth, your emotions, perceptions and intellect, as well as the knowledge you have of the environment through the creative expression of it.

Art, then, in the activities that have been carried out this week in our schools, offers children a channel for expressing their emotions.

If we did not have these means of creative and loving expression, woe to us, we would get sick. Greetings and until next week. Peace and good.