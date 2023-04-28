Mexico.- There are only a few days left for the long-awaited Children’s Day to be celebrated in Mexico, which is why on this occasion we will alert you to some of the Dangerous viral challenges circulating on the TikTok social network and that your children could carry out.

Despite the fact that the minimum age to open an account on the ByteDance virtual platform is 13 years old, the truth is that, as in other social networks, it is quite easy for children and adolescents to lie about their age or simply use the account of other adults.

And it is that, in addition to the different accusations that weigh on TikTok at the moment from different countries at the international level due to the alleged leak of data to the Chinese government, experts in the area have warned about the content that circulates in this short video app.

It has been shown that by opening an account with the minimum age, not even half an hour passes by when the algorithm of the famous social network begins to show content with a certain degree of suggestion. sexual and, in addition, that address issues related to eating disorders.

In addition to the two previous problems, another dangerous risk that circulates through the TikTok app has to do with the famous viral challenges, because although it is true that many of these do not go beyond a few laughs, there are others that, on the other hand, can reach to be mortal, literally.

Children’s Day: the deadly viral challenges on TikTok

In the near framework of Children’s Day, we present you 3 of the most dangerous challenges that circulate on TikTok and that your child may be seeing.

Blackout Challenge

In recent years, one of the most viral and deadly challenges that have spread on TikTok is the so-called “Blackout Challenge” (or blackout challenge, in Spanish), which consists of hold your breath for as long as possible until you can no longer hold your breath and lose consciousness.

Due to this challenge, several children have already died in the United States and the United Kingdom, whose parents, in fact, have filed criminal complaints.

Skull cracker

It was during this 2023 when the challenge called “skullbreaker” began to go viral on the ByteDance platform, which, as its name already indicates, has reached cause head trauma. The challenge is to kick a jumping person in the air for a count of three, causing them to fall backwards and hit their head hard.

clonazepam challenge

Lastly, in recent months in various basic education schools in the country, several cases of primary and secondary students were detected who were intoxicated after putting into practice the TikTok viral challenge that consists of taking “clonazepam” to watch Who can last the longest without falling asleep?.