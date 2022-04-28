Sinaloa.- The celebration of Children’s Day I advance to minors in schools preschool and primary in the city of Mazatlan.

The students for a moment forgot about the pandemic and with all that reserved energy they took it out to break the piñata.

The director of the Benito Juárez elementary school, Martha Guadalupe Moraila Esquerra, highlighted despite the fact that Covid-19 infections decreased maintain sanitary measures to reduce risks of contagion since children are not vaccinated.

Third grade student Fátima Campos is happy that after two years today she was able to celebrate Children’s Day with her friends.

In the Morelos elementary school they also celebrate and by group, the children go out for their food to avoid the crowds.

The celebration of Children’s Day was brought forward since tomorrow, Friday, there is a meeting of the Technical Council of teachers and directors.