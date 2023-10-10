Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 10/10/2023 – 8:02

The demand for games and toys tends to increase considerably during the weeks leading up to Children’s Day, celebrated on October 12th. A survey carried out by Vixtra, a foreign trade fintech, based on data made available by the Foreign Trade Secretariat, reveals that the import of these products reached US$401 million by August 2023, registering an increase of 37% compared to the same period in last year.

In values, the growth was US$ 107 million. The movement goes against the grain of other categories of imports, such as those of low value, which suffered a drop in the first months of the year.

Video games are mainly responsible for boosting the numbers presented. The category registered a growth of 96% and represents 56% of total imports of the products analyzed. For Leonardo Baltieri, co-CEO of Vixtra, the latest launches in the sector may have contributed to this increase.

“The gaming public is one of the most loyal and enthusiastic consumers when it comes to products related to the niche. It is also worth highlighting that we had a reduction in gaming tax in 2022, which may have influenced what happened”, he explains.

The executive also points out that “importing games and toys is a way of offering more competitive prices in the market for Children’s Day and, as imports take longer to reach stocks, there is a lot of planning on the part of traders around this. Therefore, orders are placed well in advance to meet the demand for these products as the date approaches”, he assesses.

China leads the market

One thing that draws attention is China’s strength in this market. The country is the main exporter of these goods to Brazil, representing 86% of the total imported in the first eight months of 2023, 4 pp more than the consolidated number in 2022. Therefore, in values, this Chinese growth represented US$ 105 million, more than 98% of the US$ 107 million growth recorded in the period. Vietnam with 3.3% and Malaysia with 2.2% complete the top 3 of the main exporters.