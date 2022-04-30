The United Nations (UN) decreed in 1959 that November 20 would be considered International Children’s Day, and it remains in force, although each country chose a particular date for this celebration. The reason was to lead society towards an awareness of children’s rights through the Declaration of the Rights of the Child and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Mexico, for its part, gave rise to Children’s Day on April 30, 1924, according to the assignment of the then President of the Republic, General Álvaro Obregón; which in turn was supported by the Secretary of Public Education, Lic. José Vasconcelos. Both were also supported by the rights of children mentioned in our Political Constitution.

Taking as a reference the social, political and uses and customs of our nation, Patronato Pro-Educación de Ahome, AC, carries out a host of activities to commemorate this day in our 3 La Oruga Training Centers, where prior to the great celebration, different dynamics where parents, coordinators, group teachers and, of course, the children of the Children’s Stay and evening educational workshops are involved.

It all begins with the “Cultural Week of Children’s Day”, a great planning that from the Education Department of our Board of Trustees, to the parks staff gets involved to plan 4 days full of joy, fun and teamwork.

In the words of Lic. Verónica Estrada Ayala, director of La Oruga Training Centers, said week is an event where recreation, fantasy, creativity and involvement activities are planned with parents who give their best effort so that their children fulfill one side with the calendar of festivities, and on the other encourage in them the sense of responsibility, cooperation and coexistence with their environment.

Between sports day, pirate camp, hairstyles and crazy tricycles; as well as princesses and superheroes, all our beneficiaries of Estancia Infantil spent fun hours pampered by their teachers who started their workday very early to decorate as fun and excellent as possible, and thus achieve unforgettable days.

To close the week, yesterday Friday the 29th was the great celebration where all the little ones were once again pampered with cupcakes, snacks, piñatas and a snack worthy of Children’s Day. The formula was repeated for those attending the Evening Educational Workshops who enjoyed a day without homework or mathematical exercises, for the time being, in order to enjoy their celebration as they pleased.

Today, children represent a challenge, especially when trying to ensure that their innocence and wisdom prevail for as long as possible in them.

Meanwhile, let’s respect their rights and make them happy all year long.

With gratitude for your reading, see you next Saturday.

By: Jose Luis Gutierrez